It's been a few weeks between goals for Yongai, but he'll get one back

Thomas Yongai knows how to score a goal.
The Wagga City Wanderers attacker has scored six times this season, but he's after more.
It's been three games since he last found the back of the net and he is starting to feel the pressure.
"At the start of the season I was really happy," Yongai said.
"I'm still happy, we're still getting results, we're still winning but I feel like there's definitely some things I can work on
"I've stopped my goal scoring at the moment. I feel like I need to just get that one goal to be back on track.
"I'm chasing after it so much when it doesn't come I get gutted, but as soon as I get one, that confidence comes back in and it just happens naturally after that."
Despite feeling off his game, Yongai has scored more first grade goals before this season's halfway mark than he did all of last year.
It's an achievement he's proud of.
The support of his teammates has helped get him this far, and he knows their support will help him find his goal kicking groove again.
"I've had some goals coming in before the season and I'm really looking forward to hitting them," he said.
"I feel like this team has been able to put me in the position and get me the balls that I want and get the balls that I need to score goals.
"Anything to help the team win."
Part of the Wanderers system since he was in under 13s, Yongai said the bond the players have together is unlike anything else.
More than just teammates, he said the boys he runs alongside each week are family.
"They're all like brothers, we've formed a great close brotherhood," he said.
"I feel like that's a big reason for us to make it through to the end and even win this whole thing, the brotherhood in this team is unmatched.
"We're friends off and on the field and that's going to help us through."
This band of friends has done well this season so far, sitting in the middle of the CPL table.
Yongai is confident they can continue to climb and hopes a win over Canberra Juventus this weekend will get them on their way.
Over the years he said being the team from Wagga has led some of the Canberra sides to underestimate them, but he's not too concerned.
"We know that we could win it, we have the drive, we have the ambition, we have the talent to do it," he said.
"We've got the goal of winning the league as this country side.
"Being an underdog, it makes for a great story and when teams overlook us and we go up and we beat them, it just gives us that push that we need."
