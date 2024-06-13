'He struggled for years': Family wants people to talk about their health

Sometimes the biggest hurdle a person will come by in their lifetime resides inside their own mind - the extent of it unbeknown to even those closest to them.
It can be hard to identify from the outside looking in as often it is those bearing the biggest of smiles who are suffering the most.
It's a bittersweet pill to swallow for a Wagga family still reeling from the tragic loss of their dearly beloved son, brother, cousin and nephew eight years after they were forced to live on without him.
Charismatic Kooringal man Graeme "Reidy" Reid died by suicide at 28 years old in 2016 after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder.
Bipolar is a complex mood disorder often split into two categories, type one and type two.
While both types include intense feelings of euphoria, followed by intense feelings of depression, type one sufferers will experience mania while type two will experience hypomania.
Following Graeme's passing, his friends and family created not-for-profit organisation Good Talk in his honour - raising awareness around bipolar and funds to support research.
Good Talk committee member Issy Cunningham saw firsthand the struggles her brother-in-law faced.
"He was such a charismatic human, he was so funny and so well loved. I think he just touched the hearts of so many people, he was always there for you and always up to have a chat," Issy said.
But while he was a beacon of light to many who knew him, Graeme was struggling immensely and didn't know how to fix it.
"He struggled for years and didn't really want to talk about it," Issy said.
"We created Good Talk in honour of him. We are a not-for-profit register organisation and we raise awareness and funds for bipolar research. All of our money goes to the research program at UNSW Bipolar Disorders Unit and it's called Bipolar Disorder Kids and SIBS."
The name is something Graeme would have smiled at as one of his most common responses to friends and family was 'good talk'.
"It was something he always injected into his sentences," Issy said.
"If he asked someone something and they gave him an answer he wasn't happy with he would say 'good talk'."
Despite an abundance of love surrounding him, Graeme couldn't find a path forward, so his family is helping to build clearer ones for others also struggling so one day no one will ever have to feel that same pain again.
"He struggled in silence for a lot of his life," Issy said.
"When people struggle with mental health, I think, people outside of the family probably don't know the extent of it and I think all of Graeme's friends did absolutely everything they could to help him.
"He was so courageous in everything he has done and I think he has left a legacy we can now utilise for the better of others.
"Everyone did everything they could."
This Men's Health Week, Issy is encouraging residents to delve deeper into the issues of complex mental health disorders.
"Since his passing we have educated ourselves a lot more on mental health and how to see the signs and triggers," she said.
"It's a complex issue, and knowing what to do if someone says they are struggling is the most important part.
"It is something that is so different from person-to-person, you can have mania and then severe depression, but there's different types of it as well.
"Education is the most important part. There's so much to learn and it's such a worthwhile thing to learn about."
Between a lack of in-depth conversations around mental health and surviving stigma, Issy says there is still a lot more people can do to help achieve better outcomes.
"Mental health conditions overall are dealt with on a surface level so people can try and understand them," she said.
"Things like anxiety and depression are so common they do get focused on, but I think bipolar is quite common nowadays, so I definitely think we look at it at a surface level and there is more we can do. It is one of those ones people haven't learnt much about.
"For years societal expectations of men and being the man of the family and emotions not really being talked about, we've continued this tradition and this is where we need to break the stigma - normalising these conversations is the first step to making that change.
"Being vulnerable shows so much strength and courage in an individual."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mens Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.