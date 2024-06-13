Kildare progress as Schoolgirl Competition brings new faces to the field

Kildare Catholic College has shown their strength in the opening stage of the Schoolgirl Trophy.
The annual girls tackle rugby league competition is growing year on year and as more schools sign up to play, the level of skill is improving too.
Kildare's Shayla Watson said the school event is crucial in getting more girls into the sport.
The year 12 student plays both leaguetag for Wagga Kangaroos and tackle for Estella Storm on weekends.
"The moral of today is to get some more involvement of women in rugby league," Watson said.
"We're widening the sport and creating more awareness around it because at the moment there is clearly not enough"
While she estimated three quarters of the school's opens side plays weekend league, she said there were plenty of first time players too.
"A few of the girls, in year 12 surprisingly, don't play," she said.
"It's good to get them involved and they're picking it up great.
"It proves that it's never too late, it doesn't matter how old you get you can always start and jump into the sport no matter how old you are because we're always creating more awareness."
The school competition came at the perfect timing after Canberra Raiders confirmed a trip to Wagga next month.
Watson said their arrival comes at a good time for the sport locally and she is pleased to see the club coming to local communities and supporting them.
"It's so good to see that they're coming to support us," she said.
"Obviously we're going to be supporting them as well and for regional girls like us to be able to watch and to see you can make it to a high level even if you come from a small town like Wagga."
NRL game development officer Emma James said the event has continued to grow each year.
Impressed with the talent on display she said they're seeing more and more students returning and significant growth particularly in the youngest age group.
"It's great to see so many returning schools from last year, definitely we've seen in the under 12 competition more and more girls are entering in that young division which is nice because we'd like to make sure they enjoy their experience and keep coming back each year," James said.
"We're getting returning participants each year and the skill level is just amazing, we also ran one on Tuesday in Cootamundra and the skill level there was outstanding.
"It's great to see in the women's game especially, the first time participants are enjoying it and want to come back."
James said next month's NRLW trial game at Equex Centre is a fantastic opportunity for young players to see the pathways available to them.
The top team from each of the under 14, 16, and opens competition progress to the Riverina final to be held at Parramore Park on July 3.
