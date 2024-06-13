MP 'kicking herself' after items of 'incredible sentimental value' stolen

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has been distressed by the theft of family heirlooms from World War II.
Thieves targeted the East End Self Storage Bunkers on Premier Close, Wodonga, between Sunday night and Monday morning.
The offenders cut chains and padlocks to access at least six or seven storage units between 7pm on June 9 and 1pm on June 10.
Various items were stolen from the units, including heirlooms belonging to the federal politician.
Ms Ley's father acquired the items in Japan during the war and while they had no real monetary value, she said they had "incredible sentimental value".
"Dad was in military intelligence during the war," she said.
"I live in Albury and houses get broken into, and because of my job I travel a lot.
"There's often no one at my home when I'm not there, so I felt putting them in storage was the best option to keep them safe.
"I'm kicking myself.
"I just feel a huge sense of shame and distress that heirlooms that were my dad's were taken by these thieves."
Ms Ley said while police were keen to catch those involved, she just wanted the items returned.
"You hear the expression that somebody would turn over in their grave," she said.
"I know exactly how it would feel.
"It's got nothing to do with the money.
"I think when it comes to respecting the memories of those who served in international conflict, there are some areas that are no-go zones.
"They're of incredible sentimental value."
Her father had handed on the heirlooms as a way for family members to remember his service.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell is seeking information about those involved and the location of the military relics and other stolen property.
"They've targeted random storage sheds and stolen various items," he said.
"This is the second time the storage site has been targeted in the past month.
"It's disappointing that someone would take personal military relics and detectives are seeking any information into the break-in."
Police are reviewing security camera footage.
Some people with storage sheds at the site may not yet realise they have fallen victim.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
