$30,000: That's how much Wagga United intend to raise for Good Talk

A local soccer club is hoping to smash their fundraising records and donate $30,000 to local charity Good Talk.
Wagga United will play Young in their annual charity round this Saturday and have nominated the Wagga-born mental health charity as their recipient.
Founded seven years ago in memory of Graeme Reid, who lost his life to suicide, the organisation raises funds for bipolar research.
Wearing a special jersey to mark the game, the club will auction off the match-worn shirts as their major fundraiser.
First grade coach Jayden Beattie said he's proud to be working with Good Talk to destigmatise mental health.
"Mental health is something a lot of my players have experienced and it's not just us, it's something that effects everyone in it's own different way," Beattie said.
"We thought it was a really good cause to try and bring to the lime light.
"It's very easy for people to feel isolated and like they can't speak about things, but if you can see a group of young men and women speaking about mental health and if we can expose our junior base to support networks, I just think that it helps everyone."
Trying to stay true to their club mission statement to be supportive and inclusive, Beattie said that speaking openly about mental health ensures players know they can too and that they will be supported if they need help.
"We want to be a place where people cannot only come and play good soccer, but a place that feels like home and they can be around their friends and people that care for each other on and off the pitch," Beattie said.
The club has not just designated the funds for Good Talk though, but is working to have them actively involved within the club.
They will facilitate a mental health awareness session as part of club training for Wagga United players this week.
Ambitious in their fundraising goals, after raising $20,000 last year, Beattie is confident they can crack the $30,000 mark on Saturday.
The tin rattling has been going all season with sponsors pitching in on a player kilometre challenge and club raffles.
"Last year it was close to $20,000, the year before it was about $15,000," he said.
"It's been really positive so far with our raffles and some of the other things we've been doing, so we want to try and crack $30,000 and I think if we can do that, we'll be very, very satisfied, but if not every dollar is still absolutely counts."
The club will also celebrate their first senior games at Duke of Kent in more than five years.
Beattie said they cannot wait to welcome players and supporters to the ground for a true home game.
"To finally get our first home game there in a very long time is really good," he said.
"We train there every week so it's going to be nice to be able to play there and be at home for once not just out at Rawlings Park."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; beyondblue 1300 224 636
