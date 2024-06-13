'Local landmark': Brother's mission to restore Wagga's big Murray cod

Growing up, Kyle North-Flanagan and his late brother Braidy spent their days fishing with their dad, their childhood home right next to Wagga's iconic Murray cod sign.
The impressive structure has stood tall beside the Sturt Highway in Gumly for decades, welcoming and farewelling passing drivers.
Its steel sheets slowly began to fall off and its paint was peeling, but that did little to deter curious passersby who would still pull over to get picture with it.
New life will now be given to the sign, thanks to Mr North-Flanagan and his mission to restore the landmark.
"I brought the place two years ago and it's part of the land, but I grew up next door at mum and dad's so I always lived right here for the last 25 years," he said.
"Me and my brother always fished our whole lives with Dad, so it's good to try and get it all fixed up."
Mr North-Flanagan's brother Braidy, who died in June 2021 at the age of just 28, was an eager fisherman who spent many moments with a hook and line in the Murrumbidgee River.
The mission to restore the sign has garnered significant support with local businesses and a fishing organisation jumping on board to help.
The sign was taken down and given to LPD Welding, which is re-doing the frame and then it will get a fresh coat of paint thanks to Dan Seddon.
Ozfish Unlimited Wagga Chapter has also jumped on board hoping to raise about $10,000 to complete the necessary works.
"It's a local landmark so I thought we should fix it up and get it back to its original state," Mr North-Flanagan said.
"It's been good having the OzFish boys on board. They've been helping out. They're helping get it back to its glory."
The cod itself will look similar to its prime days but the brickwork will get a fresh lick of paint and a name change which is yet to be determined.
If all goes well, the sign should be back up in about two months.
Ozfish Unlimited Wagga Chapter president Grant Higginson said any business or individual who makes a donation of more than $500 will get a plaque added to the sign on their behalf.
"It's something the community would like to see restored," Mr Higginson said.
"Within half an hour of posting about it I had people messaging me offering to help.
"It's always been a landmark of Wagga.
"People remembering going to it as kids and people still stop to this day to take pictures with it. It's a unique landmark.
"The Murrumbidgee River is the heart of the Wagga and Murray cod is the dominate species, so it's good to see it restored."
Donations can be made online at gofundme.com/f/restoring-the-big-murray-cod-sign
