Under investigation: Senior constable awaits fate over 'neglect of duty'

A NSW Police Force senior constable is under review following a traffic incident last year.
NSW Police said it had established a review into all aspects relating to a police officer being charged following a traffic incident in August last year.
The review will include employment status and the way the matter was managed.
The investigation relates to a matter that occurred on August 11, 2023, when the senior constable, who was working with South West Highway Patrol, conducted a vehicle stop for the purpose of a random breath test near Narrandera.
It is believed the officer failed to conduct a proper breath test on the driver as required.
Police said the officer self-reported the incident during his next shift.
On February 9, the officer was charged with two offences.
The matter was first mentioned at Griffith Local Court on March 21, where the officer pleaded guilty to neglect of duty.
The matter was adjourned before the same court to June 14 for sentencing.
