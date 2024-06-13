Hopes fading to have new northern suburbs link by Christmas

Hopes to complete a key access route through the northern suburbs by Christmas are dwindling even as plans progress towards the construction phase.
Wagga City Council revealed this week it is still potentially "months" away from issuing a tender to build a roundabout at the intersection of Pine Gully Road, Cootamundra Boulevard and Avocet Drive.
In February, council's director of infrastructure and finance Warren Faulkner indicated the key roundabout would be constructed in the second half of 2024.
"We expect this construction will occur in the second half of the year because there is still a lot of work to be done in the subdivision before it is complete, such as storm water, sewer and electricity," he said at the time.
However, the council also announced in February that a tender for the roundabout project would be issued shortly.
It is now July and while there is still more than half a year to go, the council has now revised its schedule saying the tender will be issued "in the coming months".
Despite this noticeable delay, the council remains hopeful, saying this week it still hopes for a 2024 completion date.
A council spokesperson said the design phase is now "nearing completion and a specification for tender is underway".
The spokesperson said following the tender process, the 2024 completion is "dependent on contractor availability and programming".
And while Alatalo Bros Wagga manager Paul Eady also wants to believe it could be complete by the end of the year, he has some reservations.
Mr Eady said with no tenders awarded at this point, the roundabout is "still a fair way off".
"I remain hopeful they might get it done [by year's end] but every day that nothing happens, the chances of it being completed [by then] decrease," he said.
The comments come on the back of a submission to the council of new development plans by the developer for a 54-lot subdivision in the northeastern part of Estella.
The fresh development application is adjacent to the 308-lot subdivision approved in early 2023 where earthworks are already well underway.
These works will include the construction of the final section of Avocet Drive, which will open up a major link to Boorooma from Gobbagombalin via Estella - and also providing a much quicker route to the Estella Central Shopping Centre.
It comes as Mr Eady revealed that blocks of land on the 308-lot development are likely to hit the market before 2025.
While none have been released yet, he said they are being created right now.
"The lots [of land] will be released towards the end of the year... once we get closer to completion of the [works] we are doing now," Mr Eady said.
Taking a look at the bigger picture, the council is currently working on a northern growth area plan, set to unlock thousands more homes in the area.
A spokesperson said the council has already begun work to identify what the boundaries of the northern growth area precinct will be.
"The council has also undertaken significant strategic planning through the Local Strategic Planning Statements and Murray Riverina Regional Plan to provide for the strategic pipeline to deliver on the northern growth area," they said.
The council is about to embark on a number of studies as part of the procurement process, undertaking "fundamental" technical studies on bio-certification and bushfires.
"These will underpin the primary design opportunities and constraints," they said.
"An additional 11 technical studies will commence in the second half of this year."
The council began preliminary work on the northern growth area in 2019, however planning for the special activation precinct planning came forward in 2021-2022.
"This meant some additional retrospective work had to be undertaken to re-validate the preliminary northern growth area work," the spokesperson said.
Since that preliminary work was completed in 2023, "council staff have been preparing the scoping for the technical work that will test and validate a final structure plan", they said.
It's understood the northern growth area is capable of supporting between 6000 and 9000 new dwellings, however council indicated it could be even higher than that.
"With appropriate amenity-based density and distribution of mixed housing typologies the final number could be higher," the spokesperson said.
The council expects the rezoning of the northern growth area to be finalised in the next two-and-a-half to three years.
"This [timeline] allows for the required technical work to be undertaken, as well as development of the final structure plan and [passage of] the required planning proposal process through the state government," the spokesperson said.
