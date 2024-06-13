No room for two fields, no cash, but cricket ground masterplan progresses

Wagga locals will get to have a look at a proposed cricket ground upgrade, but two additional fields have been considered spatially impossible by a councillor.
The masterplan for the Wagga Cricket Ground upgrade has been progressed to public exhibition by the Wagga councillors.
The project is estimated to cost more than $4.2 million but is yet to find funding.
At Tuesday night's meeting, Councillor Rod Kendall addressed comments made by about the masterplan Kangaroos Rugby Club president Peter Hurst, which were published in The Daily Advertiser.
Mr Hurst had said he hoped the plan could accommodate "two international fields and the cricket pitch in between", but Cr Kendall disagreed.
"If you look at the masterplan, look at the layout for the masterplan, there is no way that there is room on the site to put two full-sized fields," Cr Kendall said.
"I'm sure if the area was there and it was able to be done, then staff would have indicated that, and the masterplan would've shown it.
"But you can't show what is impossible to build on the land area you've got."
Cr Kendall said he hoped Mr Hurst's comment to The Daily Advertiser was "slightly misquoted".
While councillors were supportive of progressing the plans, there is no allocated funding for the project in the council's financial plan.
"Unfortunately the funding will have to be found to allow this masterplan to actually reach fruition," Cr Kendall said.
The masterplan is expected to assist in future funding allocations and grant applications, and the Wagga RSL Cricket Club president said they've "got a bit of money there ready to go".
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of placing the masterplan on public exhibition.
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins supported the movement and hoped submissions would open discussion about design details.
"I would really like to see some further discussions around the clubhouse and what they could look like ... and the relationship between contemporary architecture adjacent to some of the more historic structures on the site," Cr Parkins said.
The plans will be available for 30 days from June 14, and submissions from the public are open until July 21 before councillors review a report.
