'No wrong door' policy: Filling the gap in Wagga's mental health support

Riverina residents will soon have access to free, walk-in mental health support with Medicare Mental Health Centres opening in Wagga and Young later this year.
"There's no referral needed. [People] are able to come in the door ... and get the help that they need, then and there," Medicare Mental Health Centre team member Lauren Demaj said.
"Psychologists, psychiatrists, things like that people can't access because of the wait times and the cost.
"So [the centres] are able to help fill that gap there for people, to get the right support that they need and have somebody that they can talk to.
"It'll cover all bases and it's a great service in Wagga to have. A 'there's no wrong door' policy."
Federal mental health and suicide prevention assistant minister, Emma McBride, visited Wagga on Thursday morning to announce the two locations, including one at 235-241 Baylis Street - the former Commonwealth Bank offices.
"We know that it is hard for people in distress or crisis to access mental health care close to home, particularly outside of our major cities," she said.
"We know the difference it makes to be able to walk in to get care on the spot, free of charge without an appointment and without needing a referral.
"This will be a big boost in access to adults ... having met some of the staff this morning here, workers, mental health clinicians and local people, and bring that trust from the community to be able to provide care within their own town."
The centres will offer a safe and welcoming place to get on-the-spot care and support, with information, services and support delivered by highly trained care teams over extended hours.
Co-funded by the Australian and NSW governments - as part of the mental health bilateral agreement - the Riverina centres are among 59 others being rolled out across the country and building on the established Head to Health network.
More than $9.7 million in funding has been allocated to the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) to commission the two centres, which are operated by Grand Pacific Health (GPH), and a $29.9 million investment will lift the capacity for each centre to provide free access to a psychologist or psychiatrist on call.
An interim service in Wagga opened in May, co-located with Mission Australia, with the permanent site on Baylis Street expected to open later this year.
MPHN acting CEO Narelle Mills said the centre was a fantastic opportunity to bring these mental health services to the Riverina.
"We're really excited to be part of this journey and ensuring people in our region will get access to much needed mental health services," she said.
GPH CEO Adam Phillips said this was an innovative and consortium approach.
"Four non-profits have got together and combined all their resources. So there's RivMed, Directions, Mission Australia, and [GPH]," he said.
"What's really good about regional Australia is that we can really pool our resources and get everyone working together for the community at large."
Medicare Mental Health Centre care navigator Matthew Mannes and senior peer worker Lauren Demaj are hopeful their team will be able to fill a gap in Wagga's mental health support.
"I hope that we help reduce wait times for people to access mental health supports and services," Mr Mannes said.
"To really fill a gap in service delivery, especially for mental health where for some people the support they require is unable to be fulfilled by existing service providers.
"They might be more targeted towards low to moderate mental health needs and then they might not be eligible for more crisis support, so we play a great role in providing support to moderate to severe mental health needs."
Ms Demaj said connecting through lived experience was crucial to the centre's care.
"Part of my role is using my lived experience to provide hope for a person that may be going through mental health challenges and being that support," she said.
"Lived experience is becoming bigger and bigger all around Australia, and it is proven to be something that is quite beneficial for a person's journey, having someone to understand ... the emotions that come with [what they're going through]."
Mr Mannes said the great thing about the centre was its tailored service to fit the unique individual.
"It's not a one size fits all approach and people can pick and choose different supports that they would like as part of their team to support them," he said.
Ms Demaj said this tailored approach was part of the staff's lived experience.
"To show that we have our own experience and that there's nothing to be ashamed about and ... whatever you are going through, you can be supported and it's okay to be supported," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.