Party plans put on hold as driver clocked 49 kilometres over the limit

A 24-year-old's June long weekend party plans were put on hold after he was clocked travelling 49 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina road.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District detected a 2001 Mercedes Benz travelling along the Burley Griffin Way near Ardlethan at 149km/h in a 100km/h zone at 12.10pm on Monday, June 10.
Police said when stopped the man driving the vehicle asked "are you sure?" in relation his speed.
The driver, from Yoogali, was subjected to roadside testing, which returned positive readings to cocaine and cannabis.
He was taken to Griffith police station for secondary testing, causing him to miss out on his June long weekend party plans.
The driver's licence was confiscated for six months and a penalty infringement notice was issued for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
