Narrandera defender bounces back following scary pre-season incident

A scary incident in the pre-season hasn't held back the progress of Narrandera defender Tomas van Buuren.
The Eagles defender has played all seven games this season and his form over the past month has been exceptional as he has found a new home across half back.
However, it was nearly not to be as van Buuren was hospitalised with burns to his hands and face in December following a workplace incident.
The defender admitted he was unsure if he was going to play this season, however he said he was convinced to take the field with the support of coach Mark Carroll and his Eagles teammates.
"I was off for a little while," van Buuren said.
"I wasn't sure if I was going to play or not, but Curl and all the other boys were pretty accommodating which helped a lot.
"It helped get me keen again to play I guess.
"To get a win in the first round was probably a good thing to get everyone and myself keen for the year which really helped."
After spending time on the wing, through the midfield and up forward in the early rounds, van Buuren has now found himself playing off the back flank over the past month.
He admitted it's resulted in some of his best footy this season and he revealed he's had a bit of prior experience in the position.
"It's been a bit different but it's been good," he said.
"I'm getting used to everyone being new and fresh and a few boys coming from the Tiwi Islands has been a good thing for us.
"I'm starting to play some more consistent footy the last few weeks which has been good and I'm getting my head around it now which has been real good.
"I played a little bit of footy there when I was young, but I had't played there for a long time.
"I was a little bit lost to begin with, but I think I've found my way a bit over the last few weeks which has been good to get into the game a bit more and have more of an impact."
The Eagles enter round nine having only notched up the single victory, however it appears they are in a more competitive position compared to the same time 12 months ago.
van Buuren believed that the Eagles hadn't been tracking too bad and he noted that the major reason for their losses had been costly lapses.
"So far I don't think we've been going too badly," he said.
"It's a completely new side this year compared to the last couple of years which is probably a good thing.
"I feel we've stuck with most sides for parts of the game, but then we have little lapses in which they then put a few goals on us that hurts us a bit.
"I think getting a few boys back that hadn't played for a couple of years has probably helped us a bit.
"Having a few older boys has been good and a few new faces has really helped us get back and going a bit to stay in games a bit longer.
"Hopefully we get better and better."
The Eagles play host to Coolamon on Saturday which will see Narrandera play host to a Big Freeze event that will see representatives from both clubs head down the slide into the icy waters.
The Hoppers currently sit fourth on the ladder and van Buuren believed they would prove to be a tough opponent for the Eagles.
"They are always a pretty strong side," he said.
"They have been for many years, I haven't seen much of them playing this year but they are always pretty strong.
"I think for us we need to stay in the game and on top of everything and play a full four quarters.
"I feel like we've probably dropped off a little bit towards the end of quarters, so if we can get that four quarters of good footy together then we won't be going too badly I don't think."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.