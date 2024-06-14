Joeys boarding experience: finding home

It was the tight-knit community at Joeys that captured our attention. Its warm, family-oriented atmosphere drew us in, especially as a parent living 500km away from our boys.- Lauren O'Hara
From their home in Wagga Wagga, Sean and Lauren O'Hara, with their five children, including four sons, made a significant decision about their sons' education.
"We wanted a boarding school with a strong country connection, where rural families were truly valued," Lauren said.
"It was the tight-knit community at Joeys that captured our attention.
"Its warm, family-oriented atmosphere drew us in, especially as a parent living 500km away from our boys."
Two of their sons have now found a second home at St Joseph's College as boarders.
Harry is in Year 10 and George, one of his younger brothers, started in Year 7 last year.
Transitioning to a boarding environment can be challenging, however Lauren says both boys adapted well to their new surroundings.
They "embraced the experience wholeheartedly".
"We had planned for them to enter in Year 9 or 10, but witnessing Joeys nurturing care for the younger students altered our perspective," Lauren said.
Boarding parents are embraced by the school community from the start.
Drawing from her own experience, Lauren said "there's no division between boarding and day parents.
"We are all part of one inclusive community.
"Everyone is encouraged to participate, fostering a strong sense of belonging."
The O'Hara family has found that boarding at St Joseph's College embodies the values of home and the spirit of family.
The nurturing and supportive environment of Joeys provides an enriching education, where every single student can thrive.
