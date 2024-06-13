Reddies on the lookout for new home as part of club's plan for rebrand

Reddies are on the lookout for a home ground they can make their own as part of their plans to move away from Charles Sturt University.
The club has been linked with the redevelopment plans for the Wagga Cricket Ground.
A new concept for the ground is before Wagga City Council with Reddies mentioned among the stakeholders.
President Isaac Erbacher revealed it is one option the club is considering as they look to change the club's perception.
"We'd be more than happy to move there because the facilities at CSU are pretty ordinary as well, all the changerooms are original," Erbacher said.
"It's really just having our own signature field and Reddies experience.
"We think that would add to that enhancement of the club."
Reddies have already started the process of moving away from the university by changing their name this season.
They've replaced CSU with Wagga.
It's just one incarnation throughout the club's history, which started as Riverina College of Advanced Education (RCAE) in their first season in 1961.
The club has also gone by Riverina Murray Institute of Higher Education, Rivcoll before their most recent adaptation as CSU where the focus has been on providing students a place to play rugby.
However the hope to broaden their reach is the main reason behind the shift.
"I think it will diversify the club when we have a new, refreshed logo," Erbacher said.
"Being called Wagga Reddies instead of CSU people don't like you have to be a CSU student to participate.
"It appeals to a larger pool of supporters and players."
Reddies have been based at the university since their inception over 50 years ago.
They moved to Beres Ellwood Oval in the late 1980s after starting off at South Campus Oval.
Erbacher feels it is time for a new home.
"We have derelegated from the university in every way except playing on their ground," he said.
"We're now called the Wagga Reddies Rugby Club, no longer CSU and there are plans to look for another venue but we are very limited in Wagga right now.
"A new home ground is in the works for the next one to two year plan.
"Next year there will be a complete rebrand on the club including new logos, new merchandise and a new image."
He's also confident their new approach is working.
At just past the halfway mark of the season, Reddies already have two wins and a draw to their credit.
That's more than their last couple of seasons combined.
Erbacher feels having five English players among their ranks has made a big difference.
"It's very refreshing compared to the experience we had last year and the couple of years before that," he said.
"We really like the direction the club is headed, we changed a lot of things internally with our official committee, trying to get more volunteers and delegating various tasks.
"We're also looking to expand our pool of sponsors and keep attracting new players and new talent so in due time our first grade can get to a point where we are actually competing for the top one or two spots and get to a grand final.
"It's a great start with our second grade only having lost two games this season and comfortably sitting in second place."
Reddies are eyeing off another win when they head to Albury on Saturday but will be without one of their English recruits due to suspension.
