Extraordinary meeting called as deadline to accept $70m infrastructure boost looms

Wagga City Council is running out of time to formally accept a $70 million boost for major infrastructure upgrades after a shortage of councillors forced a vote on the matter to be delayed.
In early June, the NSW government announced it would allocate $70.8 million to provide infrastructure to support the development of 14,500 homes in the southern and northern growth areas of Wagga.
The funding haul will help facilitate the duplication of Plumpton Road in the city's south and critical sewer upgrades in the northern suburbs.
However, Councillor Rod Kendall said Wagga was now at risk of losing the funds unless a vital vote is held next week to accept them, following a failed attempt to formalise the matter at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Cr Kendall said due to mayor Dallas Tout and Cr Georgie Davies being unwell and Cr Mick Henderson being unavoidably absent, there were only five councillors at the meeting.
"And one of them, Tim Koschel, had a significant conflict of interest, which left us without a quorum, so we couldn't consider that item of business," he said.
Cr Kendall said the deadline was already "very tight" and the fact there was no quorum this week "makes it even tighter".
The council has now called an extraordinary meeting to be held on Monday, June 17, to consider the matter again.
Cr Kendall said it was now quite urgent that the matter be dealt with as soon as possible.
He believed Monday was a "critical date" to accept the funds.
"We'll be trying to ensure there is a quorum on Monday night," he said.
"The general manager, by my understanding, has checked with the program funding provider, and as long as a decision is made early next week, and that can be confirmed with them, then that funding will be available.
"So the recommendation is to accept the funding, and I expect that will happen on Monday night.
"I don't believe any councillor is not in support of accepting that funding."
Cr Kendall said the funding was a "really significant input from the state government".
"Council is very keen to put that [infrastructure] in place," he said.
Cr Kendall said the funds and the infrastructure "totally underpins" Wagga's development and growth going forward - both in the northern and southern areas.
"Both of those areas are critical to Wagga's future development and our population growth to 100,000," he said.
The decision comes just days after a major housing subdivision development application for 54 new homes in Estella was lodged with the council.
Despite the concern about the delayed vote, Cr Kendall reassured people there was "no indication the funding is in any danger whatsoever, as long as the resolution is made on Monday night".
The Plumpton Road duplication has been broken down into two parts, with $24.9 million going towards the expansion of the road corridor between Lake Albert Road and Gregadoo Road, including intersection and stormwater upgrades.
A further $24.67 million will meanwhile go towards the Plumpton Road duplication between Gregadoo Road and Rowan Road, including upgrades to two intersections and further stormwater infrastructure.
The plans will support the release of land to accommodate thousands of new homes within the southern growth area.
In the city's north, $21.23 million will go towards critical sewer capacity upgrades to prepare for a further 9000 homes in the northern growth area and industrial growth in the Special Activation Precinct at Bomen.
