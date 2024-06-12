In their words: Wagga juniors on why you should go to the NRLW

It's no secret that women's and girl's participation in rugby league is growing across the region.
As Wagga prepares to welcome the Canberra Raiders to town, the region's newest rugby league players can't wait to watch their idols in action.
Following Monday's announcement the Raiders will play a pre-season game against Newcastle Knights at Equex Centre next month, junior players couldn't wait to tell The Daily Advertiser about how much playing football means to them.
As under 13 and under 16 aged players get ready for a six game competition to begin in the next fortnight, the timing of the Raiders arrival couldn't be better.
Wagga Magpies and Brothers players shared their thoughts on why they love league and why they'll be at the game.
Sienna Looney, 13, first played tackle rugby league last year, in the first girls competition.
Instantly falling in love she said she has found her passion out on the football field.
"I love the freedom of it, it's a way to vent as well, and it's just pure fun, everyone's in such a good mood, everyone is so happy," Looney said.
Delighted to see the elite competition coming to her home town, she said the women's game more entertaining than the men's.
Comparing the men's competition to a wrestling match, she said the variety of body shapes and sizes on the field in the women's game creates a better spectacle.
It's something she's seen emulated at the local level too.
"Anyone can play," she said.
"You've got the skinny kids who can run outside on the wings, you've got the big kids that don't run much but can bang through the line in the middle, and then you've got the in-betweens.
"That's what I love about it."
An avid NRLW follower herself, she said that anyone in town on the weekend the game is played should make their way to Equex Centre.
"NRLW is just so much more entertaining, and there is a lot less screaming at each other," she said.
"It's going to be awesome to watch, it's super fun and it sums up what everyone wants in a community.
"Women's NRL is a growing sport, it's not as big as the men yet but it's looking very, very hopeful."
Playing in Brothers inaugural under 16s team, Abbey Hodge, 16, first started to play league after wanting a change from leaguetag.
Thriving on the field she said it's been exciting to watch more girls join the competition.
Thirteen-year-old Zara Connolly plays a range of football codes and said playing tackle league has been a welcomed change.
"It's different to all the other sports I've played," Connolly said.
"It's good to have a change."
Keen to welcome the Raiders and Knights to town next month, Hodge would like to see more NRLW games in the future.
"Especially the girls team, they sometimes have the boys teams here but it's different to have the girls team here so us girls can get down and have a watch, we look up to them."
Connolly said she has never been to an NRLW game and is hoping this will be her first chance to see a game live.
Though only young herself, she is ready for the next generation of players to come through after her with more opportunities.
"It's growing bigger, it's good for younger girls to learn this sport because it's different and it's fun," she said.
Finish juniors with not a bang, but a tackle
Harleigh Lang, 16, will age out of juniors at the end of this season and is excited to be finishing with a tackle team.
Watching little girls after her have the chance to play more tackle league is exciting and she hopes that the arrival of NRLW to town will show them the pathways on offer.
"It's exciting because these little girls are going to get the passion for it and hopefully make their way up as they age," Lang said.
"I'm looking forward to the game in Wagga because you learn a lot that you don't already know.
"It can give you the motivation to work harder and know how much you've got to work to be able to get to that level."
Ruby Douglas joined a tackle team at the request of her friend, but quickly fell in love, it's something she'd like to see more girls have the chance to do.
Ready to go line up at the gates already, the 14-year-old said the game in Wagga is another step in getting the NRLW to the same level as the men.
"I really found a passion in it, I actually really enjoy it, and it found a spot in my heart," she said.
"I'm super excited for the game, I found out they were coming and I was super pumped, I was like 'give me the dates, the time' I'm super excited.
"It's not as big as the boys yet, that yet is a big thing, but it's definitely going to get there."
Madison Sheridan, 13, is advocating for every rugby league fan to get to the game, regardless of what team they support.
"It's very fun, very entertaining," Sheridan said.
"I don't go for either of those teams but I am still going to go because it is very fun and very entertaining."
Both Magpies and Brothers encouraged any junior aged girls looking to give rugby league a try to contact their local club.
Admission to the Canberra v Newcastle game at Equex Centre on July 6 will be free. The game will kick off at 2pm.
