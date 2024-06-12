You heard it here first last week - an NRLW trial game is coming to Wagga.
Yesterday, the council confirmed the Canberra Raiders will take on the defending NRLW premiers, the Newcastle Knights, at Equex on July 6.
Women's rugby league has been growing in popularity in recent years and Wagga youngsters are excited at the prospect two NRLW teams will be battling it out in the City of Good Sports.
Tahlia Sinclair, who first broke the story the game was headed to the city, caught up with Wagga juniors yesterday.
"Women's NRL is a growing sport, it's not as big as the men yet but it's looking very, very hopeful," Sienna Looney, 13, said.
Fourteen-year-old Ruby Douglas echoed the sentiment and said she was "super excited" for the game.
"It's not as big as the boys yet, that yet is a big thing, but it's definitely going to get there," she said.
How good is it that Wagga can play a role in helping build the women's game and inspiring the next generation of stars.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser (and proud brother of an NRLW player)
