Shock and relief as residents react to 'black spot' upgrade plans

Wagga residents have reacted with shock and relief after finding out about plans for major upgrades to "black spot" intersections less than 24 hours before they were set to be voted into place.
Three intersections along the key access route of Beckwith Street will undergo a major facelift as part of the roll out of a new bike path route - if voted through at Thursday's meeting of Wagga City Council's traffic committee.
At the meeting, members will consider whether to upgrade the intersections of Beckwith Street with Kincaid, Gurwood and Travers streets to accommodate an expansion to the city's Active Travel Project.
The proposed extension of the Active Travel network in the area previously attracted controversy when the council considered installing a barrier-separated cycleway on the western kerbside of Beckwith Street between car parks and the footpath.
However, a report to be presented at the traffic committee meeting said after "extensive community consultation" with the community and affected residents was undertaken, the concept was redesigned to instead have dedicated bike lanes along Beckwith Street adjacent to the traffic flow.
But Beckwith Street residents are claiming they were not consulted about the latest changes, saying the first they saw of the current plans was when they were alerted to them on Wednesday by The Daily Advertiser.
One of these residents, Cathie Cummins, said she had no prior knowledge of the changes.
Ms Cummins said initial consultation dated back to 2021, where they raised issues about plans to change bike lanes in Beckwith Street.
Looking over the plans this week, she was happy with the proposed changes, but not with the council's claim of "extensive consultation".
"The intersections are dangerous, we know that. I understand why they would be looking at [improving the] crossings for the ... bike lanes, but this is the first we've seen of the plans, so I don't feel Beckwith Street residents in this area even knew what was proposed for the upcoming meeting," Ms Cummins said.
She said the Beckwith and Gurwood Street intersection is a "black spot" that needs fixing.
"There have been so many regular accidents here over the years, but it hasn't actually had any major changes to address that," she said.
While the stop sign has now been at the intersection for a number of years - upgraded from a give way sign - Ms Cummins said it didn't stop people from driving straight through.
"One of the accidents I came out for was a young person who had just moved to Wagga for university," she said.
"She didn't know the road and might have had her mind on other things and she really didn't even see [the sign].
"Things like that happen and luckily it was a minor accident, but things that make this intersection more obvious ... have to be better."
The upgrades will also see pedestrian upgrades at all major Beckwith Street intersections, including the installation of dedicated one-way pair cycle lanes, additional kerb blisters, a pedestrian refuge, centre medians and more line marking and signage.
The plans also propose installing new raised medians at the intersection of Beckwith Street and The Esplanade to slow traffic and provide a left turn slip lane and pedestrian refuge.
Under the changes, Gurwood Street will also be narrowed from four lanes to just two from the western approach immediately before the Beckwith Street intersection.
The traffic committee report explains this is intended to reduce the number of lanes being crossed by cyclists and pedestrians and will also allow for more angled parking between Beckwith Street and Simmons Street.
A new centre median and pedestrian refuge will also be installed at the intersection of Beckwith Street and Travers Street, in conjunction with a kerb blister to allow the cycle lane to transition into the existing Travers Street shared path.
Another Beckwith Street resident Eric Board also expressed surprise at the plans - which he knew nothing about until Wednesday.
However he supported the safety intent behind the upgrades and was glad the council is not proceeding with the previous plan to install bike lanes between parked cars and the curb.
"If the council is doing something about the safety of these intersections, that's fantastic," Mr Board said.
"But for them to say [they did this] after extensive consultation with the residents of the area, don't say that.
"When you haven't done it, don't say it, because it gives the impression that whatever council decision is made, that we agree with it. That's not the case.
"It wasn't the case in 2021 and we weren't consulted again in any part of this [latest change]."
There have long been calls from the community to upgrade the give way signs to stop signs for Beckwith Street motorists as they approach the accident-prone intersection with Kincaid Street.
But Councillor Richard Foley, who represents the council on the traffic committee, said the changes don't include any update on that.
Despite this, Cr Foley said plans are afoot to upgrade these to stop signs down the track.
Cr Foley said the crux of the upgrade plans for the Beckwith Street intersections is to improve safety, visibility and ensure better traffic flow.
"It's about cleaning up all these old intersections and getting them modernised," he said.
