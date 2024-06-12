Family and colleagues gather as Wagga director receives final honour

Members of Wagga's performing arts community have celebrated the induction of a giant in the city's arts scene, following his death last year.
Renowned Wagga performing arts teacher, producer, actor and writer the late Peter Cox was chosen as the 2024 inductee into the Walk of Honour on Baylis Street.
A large crowd converged braved the wintery chill for the official unveiling outside the Wagga Civic Centre on Wednesday morning.
Established in 1998, the Walk of Honour recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins was pleased to see Mr Cox become the 41st inductee.
"Peter was a dedicated and passionate leader whose life's work focused on developing our community's creative, intellectual and artistic life," Cr Parkins said.
Cr Parkins said Mr Cox was "an exemplary figure within our community, embodying the spirit of inspiration, generosity and selfless dedication that spanned many decades".
Peter Cox was officially named as this year's Walk of Honour inductee during Australia Day celebrations in January.
Speaking at the ceremony, Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said the award was "hard earned".
Daughter of the late performing art great, Samantha Dellamarta, thanked those responsible for nominating and supporting the choice to select her "daggy thespian" dad to receive the honour.
"It's such a wonderful honour for us and it wouldn't have happened if you hadn't put [those submissions together]... for us at a time when none of us could put much together," Ms Dellamarta said.
"We're really grateful for that."
Ms Dellamarta said if her dad was there for the unveiling, "he would probably say something really humble and something about now the town can walk all over him... but he's not here, so we get to talk about him in a different way.
"We're really appreciative of this plaque. It will be really important to the City of Wagga, but also to us and our family - including our kids and grandkids to come, who will be able to come and see and find poppy here, instead of at the cemetery.
"This [plaque] is what we get to remember him by and it is going to be around for a long time, so we're really grateful for that."
The longtime performing arts teacher at Kooringal High School was widely respected as not only a teacher, but also an actor, writer, director, producer and mentor across the community.
During his career Mr Cox made a significant contribution to the local arts scene, with notable achievements including his involvement in feature films Backyard Ashes and The Merger, both of which have reached international audiences.
Mr Cox directed and produced a long list of musical tributes, stage productions, and interactive performances in Wagga, and helped to train a large number of emerging artists through his teaching career spanning some 40 years.
During the unveiling, Ms Dellamarta also announced the first three recipients of the Peter Cox Creative Grants.
She thanked the community for helping them to raise $23,000 to establish the grant, and announced the winners were Kooringal High Schools students Sophie Quintal, Lauren Esler and Chloe Miles.
Ms Dellamarta said the grants will ease the financial burden on Kooringal High School students undertaking placement and workplace opportunities with some of the nation's top theatre companies.
