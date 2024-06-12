Speedy return for star as Young looks to reclaim Challenge Cup

Young will welcome back a key part of their premiership aspirations well ahead of schedule.
Nic Hall will make his return in the top-of-the-table clash with Temora at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
There were fears Hall wouldn't play again this season after injuring his hip flexor tendon in the West Wyalong Knockout.
Initial reports were it would end his season before it began while others penciled in a return around a month out from finals.
However the 23-year-old has made an even faster recovery and has been named at fullback for the round nine clash.
Captain-coach Tom Giles is thrilled to have Hall back on deck.
"I wasn't planning on him until four weeks before finals but it's turned a corner and he looks better than ever really," Giles said.
"He's good to go and he will create and defensively with his chat he will just lift us a little extra."
Hall has become a real figurehead for Young's attack and he looked in fine form before injury struck in the West Wyalong Knockout final.
He was right to return before the general bye but the Cherrypickers opted to give him the extra time.
"He was really good to go against Kangaroos but with the luxury we have being at the top there was no real need to rush him back in so it gave him another two weeks really," Giles said.
"If we had of lost a few or played really bad and needed him back he would have played, but it turned out not a bad thing and we scraped away with the win there.
"He's been training the house down and been in full training with us for about a month now.
"He's good to go."
However it's not all good news for Young with lock Jayke Hogan in doubt with a hand issue picked up in their win over Kangaroos.
Hogan has gone for a second set of scans after the first proved inconclusive.
He's only rated a 50-50 chance of playing against the Dragons, who are looking to hit back from a loss to Southcity.
"We will see how he pulls through but if he doesn't play obviously a few middles will have to do a bit more but we should be alright," Giles said.
"We hurt it at Wagga and it's still causing a bit of grief so he went to get more scans and we will see the results when they come back.
"If we are without him it will be a big loss as he's probably been our best to start the year with a big workload to pick up."
Not only is it a meeting of the top two teams on the ladder but Young are also looking to get their hands back on the Challenge Cup.
They were quick to fire in their challenge when Southcity didn't.
It's also the club's ladies day and Giles knows there is plenty to play for.
"It's a really, really big day," he said.
"We've got a few of the (junior) sides coming across from Keith Cullen (Oval) to play tag, all the ladies are upstairs before ressies and first grade and the juniors are playing Temora across the train tracks too so I'm sure some of them will make their way over,
"On top of that there's the Challenge Cup and at the end of the day it's one versus two as well.
"It's probably one of the best games of the year and it should be a good day out there."
