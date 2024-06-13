'Oh, that's a boys thing': Female trainees dominate field for region awards

When Catie McClure started her traineeship as an electrician, she was the only female - now there are five.
Ms McClure is among 21 finalists for the NSW Training Awards in the Riverina - 17 of whom are female.
"When I started at Snowy, I was the first female they'd had in what most people could remember, 20 or 30 years," she said.
"When I was growing up, it was never talked about as an option, it was like, 'oh that's a boys thing'."
Ms McClure is an electrician who completed her certificate at Wagga TAFE, and worked as an apprentice electrician at Snowy Hydro.
She is in the running for apprentice of the year in the Wagga region, and hopes to inspire other girls to enter traditionally male-dominated careers.
"When I started, I was apprehensive of the male dominated environment, but once you start working with a lot of men, they're like girls," the 26-year-old said.
"They like chats, and coffees, they're such girls, I love it."
Ms McClure now lives in Finley and plans to work as a sole trader electrician. She continues to be an ambassador for other girls in the industry.
"It's a no brainer, such a good career to go into, and trade with good security," she said.
"I would just encourage younger girls to think about it sooner."
The training awards committee received 55 nominations from across the Riverina, and across a variety of vocations including hairdressing, management, hospitality and conservation.
Chairperson of the Riverina Murray vocational education and training committee David McDonald has been involved in the awards for more than 10 years and said they give recognition those who usually go unacknowledged.
"There are very few opportunities where people who achieve are recognised," he said.
"It's a one off even where vocational educational training is highlighted as it should be."
He is pleased women are highly represented, and attributes this to the large number of women in trades and vocations.
"Women are represented fairly strongly because there are a lot of women under training packages as well as males," he said.
Category winners have the chance to win the state award, announced in Sydney in September.
They then could go on to win the national award in December.
Winners for the Riverina region will be announced at the awards ceremony at Wagga Civic Theatre on Thursday, June 13.
