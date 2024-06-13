15-hour gym sesh: Vet works out for charity, TV show and free trip

A 15-hour workout might not be everyone's ideal Friday night, but for a Wagga vet the exercise marathon is his ticket to a free holiday, being on a TV show, and supporting a good cause.
Tristan Robinson will complete one CrossFit workout on the hour, every hour, from 5pm on June 14 until 8am the next morning, to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Strike Out and Headspace.
"Failure isn't part of my vocabulary," he said.
"I'm sort of backing myself in that I've done the work, I've got the drive."
Mr Robinson was selected as a participant on travel show Adventure All Stars where contestants fundraise for a charity before being flown to a mystery location where filming takes place.
"I reached out and then just sort of jumped in and I thought 'oh, what the hell, I'll throw my hat in the ring'," Mr Robinson said.
He has until September to raise $5000 for the chosen charity before he joins the other cast members on their "free" holiday.
A regular CrossFit junkie at Chronicle Athlete Development Centre (ADC) in Wagga, Mr Robinson decided to set a challenge to raise funds for Strike Out and Headspace.
"I was brainstorming how to raise money, and a few people came at me and go 'why don't you do something with the gym'?" he said.
"I'm like, that's a really good idea, it really aligns health and fitness and mental health, and is something a bit different to just a Bunnings barbecue or chocolate drive."
He spoke with the gym owners and they jumped on board with the idea to workout overnight, and organised an event with a barbecue and coffee cart.
"Everyone will come down on the Friday night and I'll be doing a workout and little comp," Mr Robinson said.
"Then everyone will sort of break away, and then I'll just sit here every hour and do another workout."
A familiar face in the Wagga community, Mr Robinson is a vet at Wagga Veterinary Hospital and has also been involved in the CSU netball and football clubs.
He said that he's been surprised by all the support from the community and believes the suicide prevention cause has struck a chord with donors.
"People I haven't maybe spoken to for a long while, from a previous life, or people that I've had a passing with have thrown in 200 bucks or whatever," he said.
"I didn't expect a donation, but it's obviously touched them, reading the message about raising money for mental health support services and Strike Out Suicide."
The other 12 Adventure All Stars contestants are fundraising for Strike Out, with Tristan leading the charge with more than $3000 in donations.
Mr Robinson is hoping to raise more than $5000 for the cause, and his fundraising portal will remain open until the filming begins.
Previous destinations include Solomon Islands, Mandurah, Canberra and Tasmania.
Adventure All Stars will be broadcast on 7plus later this year.
Mr Robinson begins his 15-hour night at the gym at Chronicle ADC at 5pm on Friday, June 14.
