Wagga utility company says water will be safe, in face of PFAS declaration

Riverina Water says it continues to provide safe and reliable drinking water, despite a dramatic US policy shift which now sees some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) labelled as carcinogenic.
A report by the Sydney Morning Herald, highlighting the levels of these chemicals in various tap water catchments across Australia - including Wagga - has caused a growth in concern about the Australian guidelines for the safe level of forever chemicals in drinking water.
The report emphasised the United State's Environmental Protection Agency dramatic policy shift in April, declaring there was no safe level of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in drinking water, stating they were likely to cause cancer.
Water providers in the US now follow new guidelines and must ensure levels of PFOS and PFOA in drinking water do not exceed 4 parts per trillion.
This is a significant decrease and strikingly low in comparison to Australia.
The SMH's analysis, published on June 11, indicated PFAS had been found in the drinking water of up to 1.8 million Australians since 2010, including in parts of Sydney - North Richmond, Quakers Hill, Liverpool, Blacktown, Emu Plains and Campbelltown - and in NSW regional centres - Wagga, Newcastle, Bathurst, Lithgow, Gundagai and Yass.
Following the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (ADWG) - set out by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) - drinking water in Australia can contain up to 70 parts per trillion of PFOS and 560 parts per trillion of PFOA.
A NHMRC spokesperson said in response to the recent changes in international advice, it was reviewing its 2018 Chemical Fact Sheet and health-based guideline values for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are part of NHMRC's Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
"This review, funded by the Department of Health and Aged Care, is looking at recent PFAS guidance and reviews by national/international jurisdictions to determine whether the current NHMRC advice remains appropriate," they said.
"This includes the recent advice from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), which has guideline values for PFOS and PFOA that are significantly lower than the current Australian advice.
"It is not unusual for guidance values to vary from country to country depending on the local context, the interpretation of the evidence and how the values are calculated."
NHMRC's review is currently underway and was expected to be completed in 2025.
"The review will include public consultation in late 2024/early 2025 and is consistent with the Commonwealth's commitment to continue considering evidence and international advice as it becomes available," a NHMRC spokesperson said.
Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) executive director, Adam Lovell, said in consultation with drinking water regulators, water utilities apply a preventative risk-based approach to the management of drinking water quality.
"Water utilities routinely conduct a range of tests to ensure drinking water quality complies with the Guidelines," he said.
"As with other threats to water safety, based on the different risks of PFAS in different areas, PFAS testing will vary across water utilities and locations."
PFAS has been an ongoing issue and cause for concern in Wagga for a number of years.
To monitor the movement of the PFAS plume towards Riverina Water's East Wagga borefield, the Department of Defence has finished construction on a new sentinel bore.
A Riverina Water spokesperson said the first test results from the bore found PFAS had not been detected.
"Defence previously detected PFAS 650m from Riverina Water's borefield, which indicated the plume may be moving at a faster rate than it first modelled," they said.
"However, Defence's initial sentinel bore was at a depth of around 25m, while Riverina Water's East Wagga borefield is drawing water at a depth of around 63m.
"The new negative results mean that while the PFAS issue originating from the RAAF Base is an ongoing concern, the rate of the plume's spread may not have been as rapid as the initial sentinel bore test results suggested.
"Defence will continue to monitor the results of its sentinel bores."
In its most recent testing Riverina Water did not find PFOS, PFOA or PFBS (erfluorobutane sulfonate), but it did find one very low-level reading of PFHxS (Perfluorohexanesulphonic acid), but this was still below the ADWG limit.
"PFAS has not been detected in any of Riverina Water's East Wagga bores at any point," said a Riverina Water spokesperson.
"Riverina Water advises of a very low reading at a single raw water bore site in the latest testing on May 6, 2024 at West Wagga Bore Number 4 of 0.014 ug/L PFHxS (Detectable limit for PFHxS is 0.01ug/L, ADWG limit for PFHxS is 0.07ug/L).
"Riverina Water will continue to provide safe and reliable drinking water within the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.