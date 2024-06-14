'It will be good to all be in the event': Mazzocchi's take on Cairns 70.3

Emerging triathlete Luke Mazzocchi will race alongside his parents Briony and Michael at this weekend's Ironman 70.3 Cairns.
After stepping away from Australian Rules at the end of last year, Luke has jumped fully into triathlon and is currently continuing his preparations for the 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championships that are being held in December in New Zealand.
The race in Cairns is known as Australia's best and it usually draws the strongest field of competitors from across the nation.
Luke said he was excited for the race and noted it would be great to be racing in some warmer conditions up north.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"I'm coming off Port Macquarie and now I'm looking forward to going up there in the nice weather.
"It's Australia's best race, so all the best competition will be there and you can see where you are at."
This will be Luke's third major race since taking on the sport following events in Geelong and Port Macquarie in the opening half of the year.
Despite picking up an injury during the race in Port Macquarie, he feels that his transition to the sport has gone pretty well.
"It's going good," he said.
"Being under Brad (Kahlefeldt) has been awesome, he's obviously a really good coach and was a very good triathlete in his time.
"Then being able to train with Radka (Kahlefeldt) is awesome as well, they're some of the best in the world so it's good."
While Luke is pursuing the sport on a professional level, Michael said for himself and his wife Briony it's all about the health and fitness benefits.
"Obviously Luke has taken it on at a different level to us, Briony and I are just about the fitness and staying fit and healthy," he said.
"Because these events are so big with the 1.9km swim, 90km ride and half marathon run to finish off, they make you train everyday and get out of bed so it keeps us fit and healthy.
"Luke is at the other end of the spectrum where he's at the pointy end and having a crack for a podium spot, but it will be good to all be in the event."
Although they are all preparing for the same event, Michael revealed it's rare that all three of them will cross paths in their training.
"A lot of Luke's stuff is separate, because he's on a different level to what we're at," he said.
"Briony and I we'd do four or five sessions a week together doing a run, ride or going for a swim.
"Then on the weekends, Luke and I join back up and I do a long ride with all the boys in Wagga which Luke's on.
"We do a little bit all together, but mostly Briony and I do more together then Luke trains with Radka, Brad and all those boys."
Michael stepped down from his senior coaching role at Turvey Park following their premiership win at the end of last year.
He agreed it has been much easier to devote time to his training given he has a bit more free time on his hands.
"Yeah it has been," he said.
"I started doing this back pre-Covid in 2016-18, I was doing these triathlons and I really enjoyed them post footy.
"They suited me just being a busted up old footballer as you are not running everyday, you swim one day then ride the next and the non-impact exercise is always good.
"Then when I took on the coaching role it just became too hard and you sort of have to give it away.
"Now that I'm not coaching the time has freed up a little bit so I was able to get back into it.
"I did Geelong back in March, that was my first one in four years and I really enjoyed it.
"I've never been to Cairns so it's good that these events are taking us to places we've never been and we can incorporate a bit of a holiday at the same time."
