'Absolutely hilarious': Big crowds enjoy Wagga's long weekend of laughs

Wagga's long weekend of laughs has come and gone for 2024, with organisers thrilled by the positive feedback left by audiences.
This year's Wagga Comedy Festival brought a showcase of more than 20 shows and workshops to the Civic Theatre, Art Gallery and E3 Art Space, boasting a lineup of names like Mel Buttle, Tom Gleeson, Geraldine Hickey and local star Dane Simpson.
Wagga Civic Theatre manager Claire Harris said they were elated with the response from the community.
"We had an increase in audience by about 15 per cent on last year, so I think almost 4000 people through the three spaces over the five days which was really really lovely," Ms Harris said.
The festival opened on June 6 with the live show of ABC Radio's TGIF program, followed by the Great Wagga Comedy Fest Debate.
The debate saw local faces argue 'there has been no good music since 1999', and the negative team won.
"I was at that event and spoke to a lot of people afterwards and it was honestly one of the highlights of the festival," Ms Harris said.
"Jamie Way sang a song at the very end, improvised it, and he won the whole audience over."
While the debate was one show Ms Harris said blew away the crowd, it wasn't the only act that had audiences thrilled.
"Mel Buttle was an absolute standout, I was at her Saturday night show and she was absolutely hilarious," she said.
"She sold out one performance at the playhouse and one performance in the main auditorium, so she was the most sold of any of the acts in this year's festival."
Alongside the shows were a handful of workshops run by some of the artists, which Ms Harris said also did well.
The Laugh Lounge was a hit for audiences too, showing off local vendors as attendees wined and dined during the festival.
"We're just looking to grow the festival and keep continuing to deliver a diverse offering for the Wagga community, because it seems that they just absolutely love comedy," Ms Harris said.
"It'll definitely be back and we all need a really big sleep right now."
