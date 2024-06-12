Gundagai boosted by experienced pair as injury crisis averted

Gundagai expect to be nearly at full strength as they look to keep their place inside the top three.
The Tigers picked up a number of injury concerns in their big win over Brothers leading into the general bye.
They only had one fit reserve late in the clash however co-coach Derek Hay expects to welcome back some key faces to take on Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Hay feared he had suffered a cheekbone injury in the win but scans have cleared him of any serious issues.
Wilson Hamblin is also right to go with Trent Skeers (hip) the only player to be given more time with both Skeers and Luke Berkrey (shoulder) expected to return after their bye to face Kangaroos on July 6.
Gundagai will also be boosted by the return of experienced pair Joel Field and Tyron Gorman.
Field sat out the win over Brothers while Gorman has missed their last two wins but returns at fullback.
It sees Will Herring return to five-eighth with Jake Hay shifting to second row.
Hay has been used in an abundance of roles since returning home this season.
However the Tigers co-coach doesn't believe another positional switch will affect his little brother's impact on the game.
"It will be the same as we had against Junee with Jake back to 11," Hay said.
"When we're at full strength he'll play at 11, and when we're not he'll be six but it doesn't change the way he plays too much anyway."
Gundagai have won their last three games, and four of their last five, to move to third on the Group Nine ladder with their clash with the Bulls to complete the first half of the season.
The Bulls are a point behind, after winning four on the trot.
Hay expects another tough clash at Harris Park and wants to see the side really put things together.
"It's just our concentration and attention to detail stuff," he said.
"We're not really forcing errors, but it's the attention to detail areas like the play-the-ball, catch and pass, silly penalties for offside off kicks - just stuff you're very in control of.
"It's poor individual stuff not team errors and silly things like that we just can't afford to do and we've been consistently doing them, particularly over the last three weeks.
"We can't do it against the good sides and Southcity are a good side."
The last time Gundagai went to Harris Park the Bulls ended their season with a loss in the last round seeing them miss finals.
Hay is looking for a better performance this time around.
"Southcity are going really good and every game is tough," he said.
"We haven't really been looking at opposition teams too much as we haven't got our stuff right.
"That's no disrespect to Southcity but we have to get our stuff right before we can even think about them.
"We won't look too much at them, we will look at a couple of things, but it will be mainly about us as traditionally we have been poor off the bye so we're going to have to be better and it's always a hard place to play at Harris Park.
"We don't have a great record there and it's going to be cold and it's going to be tough."
