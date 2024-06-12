Former MTC chief executive set to return to racing administration

FORMER Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Christine Williams has landed a new gig.
Williams has been unveiled as the new general manager of Muswellbrook Race Club.
Williams was the chief executive at Murrumbidgee Turf Club for 12 years, while also spending time as the general manager of the Wagga Commercial Club.
She moved to Coffs Harbour midway through 2022 to continue her work with the Cancer Council but is set to embark on a return to racing administration at Muswellbrook.
"I'm excited to join the MRC where I will be guided by an astute board," Williams said.
"I am looking forward to working with the staff, local trainers, owners and all racing participants.
"With 18 race meetings in the heart of the Hunter Valley and a $4.2 million grant to expand the function area there is so much potential for the club."
Muswellbrook Race Club chairman John Sunderland was thrilled to appoint Williams to the role.
"We are delighted to have Christine join the Muswellbrook Race Club, she brings a wealth of racing administration experience," Sunderland said.
Williams has maintained a strong interest in racing since her departure from the MTC, working part-time for Racing NSW in raceday roles for the past four years.
She begins her new role on July 15.
