Group one-winning trainers to have a Narrandera runner for the first time

THE stable of group one-winning trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy are set to target a Narrandera race meeting for the very first time.
The father and son-combination plan to send a horse to Narrandera on Saturday in a bid to win the $16,000 Class One Handicap (1000m).
It comes after the Ballarat-based stable successfully sent Clear Mission to Albury last week for a confidence-boosting maiden win.
The three-year-old was sent out a $1.40 favourite just got home, prompting another trip to NSW in a bid to further boost the horse's confidence.
While the McEvoy's camp will be mostly focused on Saturday's Sandown meeting where they have three runners, they will also have one eye on the Sky Two meeting at Narrandera.
"This is a horse that really showed us very nice ability as he was coming through," Tony McEvoy told racing.com this week.
"His trials were incredible, but he wasn't doing it race day.
"He was losing about five lengths every time we took him to the races, so Calvin came up with the idea, 'why don't we give him a complete change of scenery, put him on the other leg, send him up to Albury and let him have a win up there?'
"That idea came off and then we saw 10 days later there was this race at Narrandera, so we thought, 'why not try and win one more with him' and then we'll bring him home."
Clear Mission, who won his maiden at his fifth start, was a $36,000 yearling purchase out of Tasmania.
He's been given the top weight of 62 kilograms for the Narrandera assignment. The in-form Mathew Cahill is expected to retain the ride.
"It's about confidence building and letting him know that it's OK to win a race," McEvoy told racing.com.
"It's much easier up there than down here, so if he can get that bit of confidence out of it, it will help him win a race or two down here."
Meantime, Narrandera Race Club has introduced a new feature sprint for its bumper July 14 cup meeting.
The Narraungdera Yarraman Sprint will be held for the first time on Narrandera Cup day this year.
The club sought permission from Narrandera's Wiradjuri community elders to rename the Benchmark 74 Handicap (1000m).
In the Wiradjuri language, Narraungdera (Narrandera) is the place of the lizard or goanna, while Yarraman means horse.
Local artist Shelby Lyons-Kschenka, the granddaughter of local Wiradjuri elders Hank and Liz Lyons, will supply a unique indigenous-inspired perpetual trophy that the club will keep, along with another one-off unique trophy for the winning connections.
Narrandera is offering free entry to all their race meetings this year.
