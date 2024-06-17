Developer almost walks away from Wagga housing plan over council angst

Development of the old CSU South Campus at Turvey Park could be just months away from starting, despite plans for the site nearly falling through.
Stage three of Croft Development's $35 million University Park Masterplan covers around 13 hectares of land between Hely Avenue and Fernleigh Road at the old CSU South Campus.
Clinton Witnish from Croft Development said the company almost turned its back on the project at the end of last year.
"We lodged all the reports and drawings and then the council just had RFIs [requests for information], just general questions," Mr Witnish said.
"Every three months we got to the end, and then they [council] reviewed it again and asked a bunch of new questions.
"We said in December 'enough is enough, we're walking away... we we're going to withdraw the application, just go by the courts or another way'."
Wagga City Council was contacted for comment, but could not provide a response prior to deadline.
But Croft Development came back to the table, and resolved any minor matters they had left with the paperwork.
The plans are now on public exhibition, closing on June 18, and Mr Witnish remains confident it will get the final tick of approval by the end of the month.
"We're ready to go, we just need the approvals in place to move forward so we can get on with the works," he said.
An official start date depends on how long it takes to complete a car park development at Saint Mary MacKillop College, but Mr Witnish said Croft is "shovel-ready" for a spring start.
"We're doing it all in one stage, so a lot of these subdivisions you would typically have stage one, two and three, but in this scenario we just want to do all the roadworks and infrastructure works upfront.
"So if we start in September or October 2024, we'd expect it to be [completed] sort July to September 2025.
"Hopefully nine to 12 months from now there will be 89 lots ready for building or selling."
The stage three development will create 89 new residential lots and an internal road system to service the area.
Four internal road systems have been proposed - Croft Boulevard will run from Fernleigh Road through the middle of the subdivision to Charleville Road, while also connecting to an access road named Charles Sturt Drive.
Croft Boulevard will also service a cul-de-sac and a loop, with the loop to be developed behind the NSW Ambulance station on Fernleigh Road
New lots will be created along Fernleigh Road and Hely Avenue, which backs onto Henschke Primary School.
Mr Witnish says that working on the area during school times will be something they'll need to manage, but he doesn't see it as a major issue.
"We'll be looking to come off Fernleigh Road as an access point as well as the roundabout on the other end of the site, and try to steer clear of Hely Avenue for sure," he said.
Wagga Wagga City Council have been contacted for comment but did not respond before the deadline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.