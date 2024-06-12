Closed for cleaning: Businesses still shut after dry cleaner fire

A week after a fire destroyed a Wagga dry cleaners, adjacent businesses are still cleaning up.
O'Briens Hot Bake Bakery and Saigon Vietnamese and Chinese Restaurant owners are not yet back to normal, after a fire destroyed neighbouring business Wagga Dry Cleaners on June 5.
An engineer will assess the building on June 13 for any structural and safety concerns.
Saigon's kitchen was cleaned of smoke and soot, and has reopened for takeaway only.
"Right now we can only open the takeaway area and our dining is also closed," owner Peter Vu said.
"It's mainly smoke damage, but now the engineer has to come and have a look at the inside ceiling."
Mr Vu hopes the experts will provide a "clearer picture" as to when the 1997-established restaurant can reopen for dine-in customers again.
"I'm very hopefully, I want to clean up and keep operating my business," Mr Vu said.
Bakery owner Adel Sedrek was hoping to reopen after the long weekend, but a delay in finding cleaners meant he was unable to start baking again.
"The insurance company couldn't get anyone to clean, it's a fire and smoke so they needed a special company," Mr Sedrek said.
"We can't do much but we are sorry, and will open up as soon as possible."
He is hoping to open by Monday June 17, but this depends on the report from the engineer.
"There is someone who will come and check the roof to make sure it's safe for everyone," Mr Sedrek said.
The June 5 fire destroyed all contents of the Morgan Street dry cleaners, and firefighters took 90 minutes to put out the blaze.
While there was no smoke damage to any other businesses, the smoke and soot cleanup can take time, according to NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson.
"It's just massive amounts of smoke, but when the smoke gets in there it provides a bit of soot," he said.
"We get an acrid smell that goes through the building and it takes a fair bit of cleaning to get rid of all that."
Neighbouring business New Oceanic Takeaway, on the Baylis Street side of the fire, continues to operate as normal.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
