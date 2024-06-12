'Very rewarding': Wagga blood donor meets the patient she's keeping alive

Margaret Devries has rolled up her sleeve to give blood more than 300 times, meaning she has helped save the lives of nearly 1000 people.
"I'm glad my plasma is doing good things for good people," Ms Devries said when she met Wagga Base Hospital patient Peter Douglas on Wednesday.
Since she was 19 years old, the Wagga resident has been donating her blood on a near-fortnightly basis, even when on holiday.
"Someone from work was going to the blood bank and I'm like 'that sounds like a good idea'. So I followed and haven't stopped coming," Ms Devries said.
This National Blood Donor Week (June 10 to June 16), Ms Devries had the opportunity to meet the people her donations are helping.
Peter Douglas has Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and receives fortnightly intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) transfusions, which is made from human plasma.
CIDP can cause chronic pain, loss of sensation and weakness of the limbs, and difficulty moving. The infusions help Mr Douglas manage his symptoms and improve the quality of life.
"I come in here every two weeks. Takes about five hours. I take some 50ml and have been doing that for the last three and a half years," Mr Douglas said.
"I think I'd be a lot worse if I didn't have [it].
"We're eternally grateful. I was a blood donor way back ... it is an essential service.
"I think the whole system is great ... if it wasn't for people like Margaret and all the other donors then there would be a real difficulty for a lot of people."
Ms Devries said meeting Mr Douglas was a great experience.
"What a great guy and so appreciative," she said.
"This is probably keeping him alive, essentially. It's very rewarding. Makes you realise you are doing a really good thing.
"Especially over winter, you sort of realise there's a shortage essentially, because people get sick with colds and flus. You have to be obviously healthy to go and donate.
"I even try to stay healthy so I can make my fortnightly appointment to get down there, because it's just something everyone needs. Not everyone can give, but everyone might need it at some time."
Ms Devries isn't the only one in her family who gives blood, or plans to. Her three kids have watched their mum donate regularly over the years and are now making the effort to do it too.
"Two of them, by the age they could donate, they didn't hesitate, they just jumped on board. One of them only turned 18 in April, and she's already donated three times. My son, he's 16 and I'm pretty sure he'll be there when he can," she said.
"They've just grown up going. It's not a shock to go in there, they're just comfortable. The staff make them feel comfortable. The volunteers are amazing.
"So just go give it a go and you'll find it really rewarding and save three lives, and get a chocolate milkshake to."
This week blood and plasma donors around the country are being celebrated for their generosity.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Wagga manager Neil Wright said National Blood Donor Week was an opportunity to recognise donors and inspire others.
"It's a week where we really celebrate our donors who have committed to their life saving," he said.
"[We're here to] show the connection between the donors and the patients ... and the life saving and amazing work that donating blood can do for someone.
"Out of one whole blood donation we can make red cells, platelets, and plasma, and that saves three people.
"The plasma donations themselves, we can make 18 or 19 different life saving products ... [which has a] direct impact on someone's life, prolongs their life helps them live a normal and happy life so they can spend time with their family."
Donor centres across the country will be holding little parties this week to celebrate with their milestone donors, of which Wagga has 18 locals who have reached 200 or more donations this year.
Mr Wright said 68 per cent of the population can donate blood, but only three to five per cent actually donate.
"So there's a lot of people out there who can donate, they just haven't made that step and it's a really simple process," he said.
"The main barrier is fear of the needle ... but taking blood is really quite painless ... it's a small pinprick, and once [the needle is] in you don't really feel it for the duration of the donation.
"Often it's fear of [feeling] lightheaded, but if you're well prepared, you're well hydrated and you're fit and well there's no reason why you can't donate.
"But the main incentive, I think, to get you through that fear is the chocolate milkshakes at the end."
The usage of blood units is closely monitored across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), as it tries to ensure none of the "precious resource" is wasted.
MLHD blood management clinical nurse consultant Kristen Brown said 333 units of red cells are used per month across the health district and there were 56 regular immunoglobulin patients at Wagga.
"So it's a fairly well-utilised resource," Ms Brown said.
"There's definitely runs where we would see alerts for shortages and significant shortages every week, particularly some blood groups are more utilised than others.
"We live in one of the very few countries where blood is entirely donated. There is no payment. We relied very heavily on good people being able to go and donate their blood and plasma.
"I would really strongly recommend that if you're ... eligible and able, to donate. We rely so heavily on it and it may be you one day that needs it. So if you can please give."
Lifeblood wants to create a community of donors committed to donating regularly.
"We also need others ... but it's really those core donors, that give hundreds of donations, that are really the backbone of Lifeblood," Mr Wright said.
"We'd like other people to commit and if we could just raise it up a couple of percentage points. We wouldn't have the call outs for blood as often as we do."
