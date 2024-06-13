'I think it's going to be a tight game': Leary backing Bulldogs to respond

Turvey Park forward Lachy Leary is predicting the Bulldogs will bounce back strongly this weekend at Maher Oval when they play host to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 110-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong which was then followed by the shock decision from coach Cal Dooley to step down as senior coach.
The Goannas currently sit third on the Riverina League ladder following a 5-2 start to the season, however Leary was predicting the Bulldogs would give them a fair shake on Saturday.
"I think it's going to be a tight game again this week," Leary said.
"They are a pretty contested footy team and I think it will be won around the footy in those stoppages in the middle.
"Then once you get it on the outside it's whoever can use the ball the best I suppose."
The heavy defeat to the Lions came as a bit of a shock to the reigning premiers and Leary believed GGGM proved why they are currently on top of the ladder.
"It was a bit of a tough loss out at Ganmain on Sunday," he said.
"I think they showed us what it's like up the top of the competition at the moment, they gave us a big touch up.
"I just think their skill level was outstanding and they went from end to end pretty comfortably.
"They cut it off well across half back and just transferred it forward, then they've got a good target up forward obviously."
The Bulldogs currently sit just outside the top five on percentage entering round nine with a 3-4 record.
Leary conceded they hadn't yet put it all together so far this season, but he believed they had the ability to once again be a contender come finals time.
"We probably haven't had the best start to the year," he said.
"We lost a few close games that we probably shouldn't have.
"I think coming into the second half of the year we are pretty confident we can turn things around and start playing some good footy.
"We get a few key players back this week with Will Ford and Timmy Doyle and hopefully with them back in we can start to play some good footy and get a few wins on the board."
Leary is into his sixth season at the Bulldogs and he has enjoyed a reasonable start to the year having kicked five goals from the first seven games.
He believed he's had an okay start to the season and he revealed that he's taken on a role in the Bulldogs leadership group this year.
"I've been playing some pretty good footy I think," he said.
"I've been mainly playing up forward which is pretty good.
"They selected me into the leadership group this year which was nice, I am one of the senior players I suppose.
"But I'm still only 23 years old so it's a bit weird in that aspect of it."
The clash against the Goannas will be the first game for the Bulldogs since the decision from Dooley to step down from his post and Leary admitted the news had come as a big surprise for the playing group.
"I think the whole group was pretty shocked with the outcome of that," he said.
"But I don't think it will affect the boys too much and we'll continue to build and focus on the game from week to week.
"Hopefully the boys don't dwell on it too much and we can get our season back on track."
