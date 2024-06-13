The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I think it's going to be a tight game': Leary backing Bulldogs to respond

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 13 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park forward Lachy Leary is predicting the Bulldogs will bounce back strongly this weekend at home against MCUE. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park forward Lachy Leary is predicting the Bulldogs will bounce back strongly this weekend at home against MCUE. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park forward Lachy Leary is predicting the Bulldogs will bounce back strongly this weekend at Maher Oval when they play host to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.