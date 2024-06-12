Bulldogs appoint new coach to step in for the remainder of the season

Turvey Park have acted quickly to appoint Chris Jackson to step in as senior coach for the remainder of the 2024 Riverina League season.
Late last week, the shock decision from Cal Dooley to step down from the Bulldogs coaching role caught the entire competition by surprise.
It also left the reigning premiers without a coach for the remaining 10 rounds of the season.
Jackson has previously coached at East Wagga-Kooringal and he said that he was looking forward to continuing the work that Dooley had started at the Bulldogs.
"I'm just stepping in to continue on the progression of the side and making sure they continue in a way where we can recruit and end the season in a positive fashion," Jackson said.
"It's not all doom and gloom there, they've got a good list of young guys coming through and good depth there.
"I'm just looking forward to continuing on and making sure it's not a lost season to be honest."
Jackson has ties to both the Hawks and Wagga Tigers and revealed his link to the club came through his employment.
"The link is I work with the major sponsors," he said.
"Through discussions late last week it came to attention that Cal was leaving and there was no plan B.
"There is no point having a club with no coach and no direction, so I said if they needed someone quickly as I've always had a passion for coaching.
"I love the fact I can step into a side that's ready to go and it was an easy decision in the end to help them out and continue on the progress with the club."
It has been a somewhat tough season to date for the Bulldogs, however they clearly still have a lot of talented players on their list.
Jackson agreed that he was looking forward to working closely with their emerging young talents and helping the side get a few more wins on the board.
"Absolutely," he said.
"I watched them at training last night and they had 55 which is good for a Tuesday on a wet night.
"Their enthusiasm and their skill level was quite high, it's just a matter of getting some structure in there and getting them playing some good footy together."
The Bulldogs play host to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday and Jackson confirmed the clash against the Goannas would be his first in charge.
"I'll be pretty much straight into it," he said.
"There's going to be a few growing pains there to head back in the right direction, but it's definitely going to be exciting against Mango."
