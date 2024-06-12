The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Search of hidden boat compartment finds illegal fish haul from Lake Hume

By Court Reporter
June 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quan Thanh Tran and Hoang Minh Cao were spoken to on the banks of Lake Hume last October, with 12 golden perch found hidden in the vessel. Picture supplied
Quan Thanh Tran and Hoang Minh Cao were spoken to on the banks of Lake Hume last October, with 12 golden perch found hidden in the vessel. Picture supplied

A search of a hidden compartment in a boat revealed an illegal haul of fish taken from Lake Hume.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.