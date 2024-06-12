The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Canberra Raiders to host reigning premiers at Wagga's Equex Centre

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 12 2024 - 10:46am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Raiders 2024 development player and Junee local Elise Smith (centre) with Sienna Butt, 14, from Junee, and Asha Creek, 12, from Wagga at an open training session at Equex Centre earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith
Canberra Raiders 2024 development player and Junee local Elise Smith (centre) with Sienna Butt, 14, from Junee, and Asha Creek, 12, from Wagga at an open training session at Equex Centre earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith

Canberra Raiders will host reigning NRLW premiers Newcastle Knights in Wagga next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.