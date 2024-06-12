Canberra Raiders to host reigning premiers at Wagga's Equex Centre

Canberra Raiders will host reigning NRLW premiers Newcastle Knights in Wagga next month.
As reported by The Daily Advertiser last week, the Raiders will arrive at Equex Centre for a trial match on Saturday July 6 before the 2024 premiership season begins on July 25.
The Raiders did not play a trial before their inaugural season last year and coach Darrin Brothwick is looking forward to bringing his team to Wagga.
The city has previously hosted the Raiders men's team however this will be the first time the women's side has played in the region.
"We're excited to be able to return to Wagga Wagga this year for this NRLW trial match and showcase the women's game in a city and region that supports us," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
A contract between Raiders and Wagga City Council was fulfilled following the Raiders NRL game against the Dolphins in 2023.
Since then Council has been working with the club to bring the elite game back.
"Although we didn't have the NRL fixture in Wagga Wagga this year, we're excited to return to McDonald's Park and give rugby league fans the opportunity to come and experience the NRLW," Furner said.
"It's also a really good opportunity to promote women's rugby league and help encourage the next generation of young female players to take up the sport and start their own NRLW dream."
Girls and women's involvement in rugby league nationally continues to grow.
In line with the growth, Group Nine introduced its first women's tackle competition this year with a view to expand in coming seasons.
Juniors competitions have also seen an increase in girls registrations.
Council's city growth and regional assets manager Ben Creighton said they city is excited to welcome the Raiders back.
"It's a great opportunity to put the spotlight on women's rugby league and give our young female footy players the chance to see their sporting heroes and role models in action," Creighton said.
Admission to the event will be free. The game will kick off at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.