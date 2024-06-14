Enjoy harmonious family life with peace and privacy

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
Perfect for those in pursuit of a harmonious family life, this home is a sanctuary of peace and privacy, all within the embrace of a friendly cul-de-sac community.
Nestled in a serene, sought-after enclave just a stone's throw from the tranquil waters of Lake Albert, selling agent Taylor Maurer said this expansive family abode presents an idyllic lifestyle for discerning families.
This substantial property sits on a generous 4199m2 block, ensuring an abundance of space for children to play and adults to relax.
Boasting five generous bedrooms, this property offers a private retreat for each member of the family.
Two of these bedrooms - the lavish master suite and guest bedroom - are complemented by ensuite bathrooms and walk-in robes.
This home is filled with architectural delights, including raked ceilings which soar high above a sequence of three spacious living zones and a dedicated study area, each basking in the resulting abundance of natural light.
At the heart of this impressive residence is a gourmet kitchen to delight the most discerning of cooks.
It comes equipped with modern conveniences including a dishwasher and an abundance of pristinely white cabinetry, all set against the backdrop of the beautifully maintained gardens, the green brought inside with long, stylish windows.
