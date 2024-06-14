A slice of paradise filled with character

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This brand-new, never-lived-in Wagga Wagga home is a contemporary build giving otherworldly vibes while exuding warmth. Be stunned with the level of workmanship and quality, from the fixtures, fittings and the unmistakably strong characteristics dominating the living spaces.
Selling agent Ryan Smith said this one-of-a-kind TG Home's build is an absolute showstopper, with the little things putting this home on top.
"Not afraid of style and colour? You won't find this design anywhere else in Wagga Wagga," he said.
"This home is something Wagga hasn't seen, designed by renowned Gold Coast architect Jayson Pate Design, it blends into seamlessly into the reserve behind, whilst providing your slice of paradise inside."
The custom pink stone kitchen includes a full custom stone sink and waste, integrated fridge and freezer and two-cylinder range hoods, with a hidden pantry with sink and integrated dishwasher and a separate bar zone.
From the front door you'll feel the space and openness. Be enamoured with the high ceilings, stunning skylights, double glazed doors and windows, with a huge amount of natural light beaming through into all the rooms and living spaces.
Heating and cooling is catered for with a top of the range Daiken Ducted Reverse cycle Airtouch 5 unit, with each room separately zoned. A gas fire place provides warmth in the pen plan living room.
It is all in the details with four large bedrooms and a separate study zone, front rooms with plantation shutters and lots of storage throughout.
The master suite is like something out of a five-star luxury resort, overlooking bushland with its own porch. The walk-in robe is large enough for royalty, complete with built-in beauty bar. The ensuite is pure class with twin showers, arched glass and its own freestanding fluted bathtub.
The property is constructed with fully-rendered, 75mm Hebel. Herringbone flooring features in all the living spaces with travertine French pattern tiles in the wet areas.
The backyard is established with a fully landscaped back garden with rock walls and timber sleepers, established vegie garden, fire pit and outdoor cold shower and outdoor toilet.
The alfresco is a perfect place to entertain with 4.2x6m mineral pool with rendered day bed. With security cameras already installed, this home comes with every bell and whistle on the market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.