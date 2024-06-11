Jury still out on nuclear option for Wagga as motion voted down

The jury is out on whether Wagga could one day host a nuclear power plant after a motion to reject any future proposal was knocked back.
The motion calling out Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang after he told parliament he would have nuclear power in his own backyard prompted a drawn-out debate on Tuesday night.
Councillors, members of the public, and Mr Fang himself turned up to debate whether nuclear power is viable in a place like Wagga, and whether the MP actually meant to suggest he would welcome a nuclear power plant in the city during comments made in parliament last month.
Councillor Jenny McKinnon's notice of motion entitled "Ruling out nuclear for Wagga" was knocked back three votes to two after over an hour of debate that at times became a bit personal.
Cr McKinnon argued in the motion that on May 15, Mr Fang offered up Wagga as the spot to place a nuclear power plant.
During NSW Parliamentary debate, Mr Fang called for "Nuclear for Wagga", "Nuclear for Australia" and, when asked "Should that be based in Wagga too?", Mr Fang responded "Sure. I'll have one in my backyard".
Cr McKinnon stressed that by his comments, Mr Fang was suggesting Wagga as the location for a nuclear power plant and called on the community to take notice.
The notice of motion called on mayor Dallas Tout to write to Mr Fang "seeking an explanation as to why he has nominated Wagga as a site for a nuclear power plant".
As part of that explanation, Cr McKinnon asked Mr Fang to explain "what community consultation he has undertaken in this local government area to determine support for a nuclear reactor to be located here".
She also asked him to explain "what water source he proposes be used for ongoing nuclear energy generation purposes" and "what location he proposes for the generated nuclear waste to be processed and stored".
During the lengthy discussion on Tuesday night former councillor and outspoken nuclear advocate Paul Funnell - who hosted a forum for the power source in Wagga last year - defended Mr Fang.
Mr Funnell said the motion was "disappointing" and it was "grandstanding" and a "political attempt to shut down discussion on nuclear power".
CSU adjunct professor and nuclear energy expert Dr Ben Heard also addressed the council on the topic.
Arguing against the motion, Dr Heard said if the council was to support a motion with a title that suggests rejecting nuclear in Wagga, it could have a damaging impact on future investment if the nation did embark down the nuclear path.
Dr Heard further argued that nuclear was not only a safe, but a perfectly viable option that was also necessary if the nation is to achieve its goals of decarbonisation.
Dr Heard said more than 60 per cent of Australians now support nuclear power and said "there's no reason to think Wagga's population would differ" from that statistic.
The discussion also turned to Australia's moratorium on nuclear energy, and Dr Heard argued this fact is stifling debate.
"There is a fairly pointed conversation in the media, but no meaningful consideration of concrete proposals in Australia," he said.
Community member Peita Vincent however voiced her strong support for Cr McKinnon's motion, saying nuclear is not the way to go, and certainly not for Wagga.
She argued nuclear power is "not safe" and cited nuclear disasters including Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011.
Ms Vincent recounted her "dismay" at the MP's comments and while "applaud[ing] Wes for wanting to decarbonise the economy", she said nuclear energy was not the answer, because it would take too long to build the infrastructure.
Citing CSIRO figures, Ms Vincent said wind and solar electricity generation is the most cost effective option.
"It's not good enough for Wes to say he would welcome a reactor in his backyard... because it's our backyard too," she said.
Stepping to the microphone, Wes Fang told councillors he was in the midst of debate when the comments were made and the context of them was that he would rather have nuclear power than the HumeLink energy powerlines in his backyard.
Mr Fang proceeded to call Cr McKinnon's motion "disingenuous" and "political point scoring", with the upcoming council elections now just months away.
But Mr Fang said his nuclear comments also demonstrated how much faith he has in nuclear power, and while he didn't discount the idea of nuclear power in Wagga, he said it was unlikely.
Mr Fang said even if nuclear power plants were built in the future, they would most likely be located at the sites of decommissioned coal-fired power plants.
In conclusion, Mr Fang also endorsed Cr McKinnon's motion, saying he would like to receive a letter, but stuck to his argument that he had been misrepresented.
Cr McKinnon said the intention of her motion had been to stir debate and while not a supporter of nuclear power herself, she had not intended to stifle discussion on the issue.
"I was trying to stir debate and give Wes a chance to defend his comments," she said.
Cr McKinnon noted the cost of living and the energy bills were high on the list of stresses for many in the community.
She outlined her clear opposition to nuclear power, saying it was not the only way to get to net zero, noting construction of a UK nuclear power plant at Hinkley has blown out by a number of years.
She said Australia also does not have any nuclear waste storage facilities.
During the debate, councillors Rod Kendall, Richard Foley and Tim Koschel all argued against the motion.
Voicing his opposition, Cr Kendall said the motion was "a waste of staff time and Mr Fang's time that could be far better spent by supporting... Wagga".
While not a supporter of Mr Fang, Cr Foley was satisfied with his explanation that the comments were not intended in the way Cr McKinnon construed them - and so he also rejected the motion.
Cr Koschel also refused to support the motion, arguing that it is foolish to reject nuclear power despite not knowing what the future may hold.
He said if the council had passed a motion rejected planes when they first came out, people would still be travelling by ships.
Taking the opposing view, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins said it was important to give Mr Fang the opportunity to explain himself.
Noting the motion lacked support to succeed, Cr McKinnon was realistic, but firm.
"I'm very sad that Mr Fang isn't going to get his letter," she said.
Cr McKinnon expressed disappointment at a "couple" of speakers for making "personal attacks on me rather than addressing those issues".
After close to 90 minutes of discussion and debate, councillors voted 3-2 against the motion.
Mayor Dallas Tout and councillors Georgie Davies and Mick Henderson were not in attendance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.