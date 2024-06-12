'I can't wait until you're dead': The hidden torment of elder abuse

Living alone and neglected in homes across Wagga, some elderly people suffer silently while their own family helps themselves to an early inheritance.
One in six older people living in Australia experienced elder abuse in the past year, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
"We had a client who went into hospital and when he came out his son had sold the family farm from under him," Relationships Australia worker Sam Mulkurti said.
"Elder abuse is somebody misusing power ... not listening to older person's voice, not letting them make decisions."
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 draws the community's attention to the issue, which experts say is far underreported.
While psychological, physical and sexual abuse of elderly people are included under elder abuse, experts say that financial abuse is on the rise in the face of increasing house prices and the cost of living.
When family members threaten to take money or assets, or do so without permission, the elderly victim may not even be aware this is considered abuse, or feel to ashamed to speak up.
"They just think they've got a difficult family member or they've got a spoilt kid or nephew," Ms Mulkurti said.
"They say 'it's going to be my house anyway'."
Ms Mulkurti works with elderly victims of abuse and says that greed drives "inheritance impatience".
"Inheritance impatience is people accessing their parent's money, property, thinking they have the right to them and not enabling them to make decisions," she said.
Elderly people often suffer from loneliness and many choose to endure abuse from their family members as an alternative to losing contact with them.
"The barrier of isolation that they're already facing is one of the draw cards to keep their family close by," Ms Mulkurti said.
"So they will give in and give what they need to the family."
One client near Wagga reported being denied access to parts of their own home, by family members who told them "I can't wait for you to die".
"They've already put them in the box where they've passed on, when they're still alive," Ms Mulkurti said
In some instances, those perpetrating the abuse will deny the older person healthcare, withhold groceries or restrict their mobility.
While not all experiences of elder abuse are considered a criminal act, the police can issue AVOs on perpetrators.
The police work with local case workers to raise awareness about elder abuse, and press charges where possible.
"We are trying very hard in the Riverina to make it a social matter," inspector Jill Gibson said.
"Even though this crime is underreported, I think that we're making a significant impact in reducing what may become."
Relationships Australia works with victims of elder abuse to help get them support, counselling, and sometimes mediation.
"We do a lot of resilience building and confidence building," Relationships Australia worker Sam Smith said.
"I guess the abuse stopping is what we call a happy news story."
Case workers believe that a lack of awareness around the issue is a reason many people don't report elder abuse.
Community members are encouraged to listen out for any red flags, including elderly people saying that they don't have a choice, they don't know what happens to their finances, and that they can't afford to heat their home.
Members from Wagga Elder Abuse Collaborative will be at the marketplace providing information and "warm referrals" in the lead up to June 15.
