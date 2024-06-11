New housing subdivision for city's north set to give market a reprieve

Wagga's soaring housing demand is set to get a reprieve after fresh development plans to unlock land in the city's north were lodged with the council.
Alatalo Bros has now submitted plans for a 54-lot Estella development located on the corner of Estella and Pine Gully Roads in the northwestern end of the suburb.
If approved, the development would see McKeown Street residents - currently divided into two communities - finally united on the same continuous street.
Alatalo Bros manager Paul Eady said the land set to be unlocked in the current project directly adjoins the 308-lot subdivision immediately to its south - which was approved last year - and is the last section of Estella to be lodged by the developer.
The 308-lot subdivision and the new 54-lot subdivision are separated by a bike-path reserve connecting Estella to Gobbagombalin and Mr Eady said this is the reason why the plans were lodged as separate development applications.
"We separated it because we concentrated on getting the bottom part approved, because the city was starved of blocks," he said.
Mr Eady said with the development to the south is now "up and running" with earthworks preparing to construct streets for the future suburb, the developer decided now is the time to seek council approval on the final 54-lot subdivision.
"That is the last parcel of land we have in that Estella estate," he said.
While the company has no further land to unlock in the northern suburbs at this point in time, Mr Eady said the council has more land along the Coolamon Road earmarked for development as part of the Northern Growth Area.
"All that development has stalled until the council finishes their northern growth area plan," he said.
Mr Eady said while the rezoning will include 54 new residential lots, it will also provide other benefits to the community.
"The critical part of the development is that a large portion of the block will be dedicated to the council as a reserve," he said.
"This will create an important link from Gobba and Estella off the existing bike footpath track, to provide access up to the [public] school.
"So, it's quite an important piece of the puzzle."
Until recent times, the land has been used for cattle grazing, but Mr Eady said with this now no longer the case, it also provided another reason to proceed with the development.
"It's all zoned R1, so it would all eventually become house lots anyway," he said.
