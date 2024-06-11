The Daily Advertiser
Police lookout for woman and daughter last seen in southern Riverina

By Newsroom
June 11 2024 - 8:33pm
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko were last seen on Thursday, June 6. Pictures supplied
Emily Janetzki, aged 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Olena Hrobelko were last seen on Thursday, June 6. Pictures supplied

Police are on the lookout for a woman and her daughter last seen in the Southern Riverina.

