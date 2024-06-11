Back-to-back-to-back: Mater Dei wanted to win 'like nothing else' and they did

Mater Dei Catholic College continued their dominance of the Tracey Gunson Shield taking out both the opens and year 7/8 championships at Equex Centre on Tuesday night.
Going nearly goal-for-goal throughout the first half, Mater Dei pulled out over Kildare Catholic College for a 44-36 win in the open division to earn themselves a threepeat.
Co-captains Elisa Cook and Ava Moller couldn't be prouder to have secured the shield in their final season.
Two of just four year 12 students on the team, they knew they were in for a tough game after drawing with Kildare in round three two weeks ago.
"It's like everything has been building up to this moment and now it's finally happened," Cook said.
"I feel so good, it's a bit bitter sweet because it's our last Tracey Gunson game," Moller said.
"I wanted that win like nothing else, thank God we got it."
Blown away with the performance the team put on, Moller said they learnt from their round game with their opponent.
Coming back during the second half of the game to earn the draw, she said they knew they needed to come out hard in the first quarter, and that bouncing back from a deficit would be extremely difficult.
And come out hard they did.
"I think we were a bit nervous but I think everyone did so well, did their role, and it just worked," Moller said.
Initially the game was due to be played on the outside courts but poor weather had the final moved inside.
Cook said the change in venue made for a better game with the shooter preferring indoor conditions.
It also benefited the atmosphere.
"The whole tempo of the game changes when you're inside," she said.
"The crowd gets more involved, it echoes, I prefer shooting indoors, it was good."
Though the captains say goodbye to their school netball at the end of the game, they're confident Mater Dei's Tracey Gunson Shield future is bright.
Year nine student Kewa Kahuroa took out best on court in her first year as an open player, proving their point.
She was one of several year nine students in the team.
Both Cook and Moller praised her game and said she's is a good reflection of the talent coming into the team over the coming years.
"You've got Kewa who is getting best on court and is only 15, there's so much talent coming through," Moller said.
"You've even got year eight girls like Abbey Hunt, who will be coming into the team next year."
Cook said Kahuroa's work ethic on court defending in the circle was outstanding, grinding through the first half to get rewarded in the second.
"She kept grinding in the first half and then the touches and the intercepts started happening for her," Cook said.
"All the other girls got around her to keep her going and keep her getting more of those intercepts."
Pleased with her own game, Kahuroa said though nervous to play in her first opens final she thought she held up well.
Playing against one of the region's top shooters, Emily McPherson, Kahuroa was essential in keeping Kildare from shooting throughout the game.
Strong when collecting rebounds and forcing McPherson out of the play, her recognition was well deserved.
"I'm feeling really excited, I was really nervous for my first ever grand final in opens," Kahuroa said.
"It's really exciting we have a bit more younger ones coming up next year and hopefully they trial for the team."
Cook also called out Moller, saying that her attitude on court lifts everyone around her.
"She's just Ava," Cook said.
"Her leadership on court, all the other girls, especially those young ones, look up to her.
"When Ava's in a good mood, the whole team is in a good mood."
The pair also spoke highly of Molly Stephens and Zara Hunt efforts.
If the year nines in Mater Dei's open team weren't enough proof of the school's strong netball future, their shield wining year 7/8 team is.
Defeating Kildare 33-24 in the final, coach Courtney Dodds was incredibly proud of the team's efforts.
"They're a really good squad," Dodds said.
"We've worked really hard over the last couple of weeks to really hone in on some of our skills and some physicality of the game, that's completely changed the way they play."
Dodds said the coaching the girls receive through their Saturday clubs and representative programs, whether in an AFL Riverina league or Wagga Netball Association made her job easy.
"They bring a lot of skills with them so I don't really have to do much with them," she said.
"I just have to put them in the right positions and the rest is there."
Mater Dei and Kildare had not met prior to Tuesday's grand final so with no idea what to expect, they were kept on their toes.
Knowing they would need to adapt quickly to whatever Kildare put out on court, Dodds said the level of play from both teams was exceptional.
Abbey Hunt was named best on court in the final and Dodds said it was a whole team effort to get the win.
"Every single student on that court did their job," she said.
"They were backing each other up, the teamwork and the level of commitment to each other changed the way we play.
"They're just so positive, every single one did a great job."
Opens
Grand final: Mater Dei Catholic College 44 d Kildare Catholic College 36
Third place playoff: Kooringal High School 30 d The Riverina Anglican College 26
7/8s
Grand final: Mater Dei Catholic College 33 d Kildare Catholic College 24
Third place playoff: The Riverina Anglican College 38 d Kooringal High School 24
