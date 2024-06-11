Sign up, have a say on oval name

Whose name should replace Michael Slater's at Bolton Park?
That's the question the Wagga community is now being asked after councillors last month narrowly voted to scrub Slater's name from one of the park's ovals on the back of domestic violence convictions. The submission process for new names is now live on the council's website.
The councillors met for their latest meeting last night and you can catch up on all the news from the chamber here.
Meanwhile, the city is mourning the loss of well-respected stock agent Jeff Francis. Jeff lived and breathed his family's well-known Wagga-based business H. Francis and Co, connecting clients with the best cattle, sheep and rural properties on the market.
In sport, Wagga swimmer Kade Knight's Olympic dream is now one swim closer and Cal Dooley tells of the extremely difficult decision to head home to Melbourne after announcing he'd step down as Turvey Park coach.
