Van-load of illicit tobacco, $170k in cash seized by Riverina police

A fourth person has been charged for allegedly conveying and possessing illicit tobacco on a Riverina road.
About 5pm on Monday police attached to the Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a Toyota Hiace van for a mobile roadside testing, on the Hume Highway at Gundagai.
Police said they had reason to search the vehicle, resulting in officers seizing $168,550 in cash and 24 cartons of cigarettes.
The 36-year-old passenger was arrested and taken to Gundagai Police Station.
He was charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime worth more than $5000, and convey/possess tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before Gundagai Local Court on Friday, August.
He is the fourth person to be charged in four days during the King's Birthday June long weekend police blitz in the Riverina.
Riverina Highway Patrol Traffic inspector Darren Moulds said there were a number of vehicle results and seizures over the weekend.
"A significant amount of tobacco and cash were seized," he said.
More than 600 kilograms of illegal tobacco and 2000 vapes were also seized over the weekend and three people charged during separate routine vehicle stops on Riverina Roads.
