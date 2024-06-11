'I'll forever be a Bulldog': Dooley makes tough call to return to Melbourne

Cal Dooley has made the extremely difficult decision to head home to Melbourne following his call to step-down as Turvey Park coach late last week.
The Daily Advertiser reported last Friday that Dooley would be stepping down effective immediately following a meeting between himself and Turvey Park club representatives on Wednesday evening.
Dooley returned home to Melbourne over the long weekend to determine his immediate future and after a lot of long conversations, he decided it would be in his best interests to return to Victoria.
The tough midfielder has signed with Bentleigh in the Southern Football League where he will reunite with a couple of close mates at the Demons.
Dooley revealed it was far from an easy call to walk away from the Bulldogs, but he feels it was one he had to make in regards to his own well-being.
"Obviously it wasn't easy," Dooley said.
"I had a lot of long conversations with loved ones and obviously the club and I just want to first of all thank the club for the support they've shown me through this process.
"They've done a terrific job during my whole tenure at Turvey Park and it wasn't an easy decision, but we both agree it's in the best interests for me and my own personal well-being.
"It's time for me to head home and be around family and loved ones while I try and sort myself out."
Dooley experienced a lot of success in his two and a half seasons at the Kennel which included a senior best and fairest in 2022 and being part of their premiership side last year.
While not ending in the fashion he imagined, he said that he would definitely look back fondly at his time at Maher Oval.
"I've loved every moment of it," he said.
"I'll forever be a Bulldog and I really appreciate everything I've managed to achieve with the people here.
"They were extremely accepting of me as a person, I can be a little bit different sometimes and they fully embraced it and I loved every moment I had here.
"Obviously it's not the way I wanted it to end, but I'll definitely look back on this time with a lot of joy."
Dooley finishes his time at the Bulldogs having played 31 senior games in two and a half seasons, while he also was a member of the 2022 Riverina League Team of the Year.
The Bulldogs have yet to finalise their plans as to who will take over the coaching duties for the remainder of the season.
