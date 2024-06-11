Call for submissions as Michael Slater renaming process kicks off

The Wagga community can now have their say on a new name for the Michael Slater Oval at the Bolton Park precinct.
In May, the Wagga City Council narrowly voted to change the oval's name, with those present noting the former Australian cricketer from Wagga has prior domestic violence convictions.
However, at that meeting councillors agreed that Slater's hall of fame record will not be affected by the decision.
"The induction into the Hall of Fame is considered a separate matter which is purely based on a person's sporting career and accolades," general manager Peter Thompson wrote in a report to the council at the time.
The submission process for suggesting new names for the oval is now live on the council website and Cr Jenny McKinnon encouraged the community to get on board.
"I know lots of people have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to have their say about what this oval should be renamed," Cr McKinnon said.
"So, I'm so glad it's finally up on the council website and [I'd encourage] people to visit council's Have Your Say page and make sure to comment about what the oval should be named."
To date, Cr McKinnon has had a number of people provide feedback, with several suggestions already raised.
She has already received feedback about the oval being named after cricketing sisters Kate and Alex Blackwell, and well-known Australian soccer players Jada Whyman and Sally Shipard.
Cr McKinnon said she would particularly like the oval to be named after a woman.
"We have so many sports ovals in our city named after men, so I think it's time for this positive change," she said.
Meanwhile, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins has also received feedback about possible names for the oval but preferred to let the process take its course rather than list them on the record at this stage.
"There has been discussions around whether it needs to be a cricketer or [not]... and there have been a couple of suggestions for female soccer players, which I thought was quite interesting, because the MiniRoos soccer has this season moved from the Duke of Kent Oval to Bolton Park," Cr Parkins said.
As such, she believes it's a great opportunity for "council to consider something more broadly to align with the use of the Bolton Park precinct as a multi-sport area and not just limit [potential names] to cricket."
Cr Parkins also encouraged people to go onto the council website and share their thoughts about a new name.
"The council has decided it's appropriate to rename the oval, so the sooner we can get suggestions from the community, the sooner we can go about renaming it," she said.
The council is encouraging all who would like to make a submission to first read the council's parks naming policy to understand the applicable guidelines for the name process and the supporting documentation required.
To make a submission or to enquire about the process, go to the council website, contact the council's strategic recreation officer Sue Hanrahan on 1300 292 442 or email: council@wagga.nsw.gov.au
Submissions will remain open until July 4.
