The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I was pretty happy': Griffith ruck shines in VFL debut for Giants

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 11 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards made his VFL debut for GWS on the weekend in their loss to Box Hill. Picture supplied
Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards made his VFL debut for GWS on the weekend in their loss to Box Hill. Picture supplied

Griffith ruck Nathan Richards believed he had a pretty strong VFL debut after having 29 hit-outs and 11 disposals for GWS in their loss to Box Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.