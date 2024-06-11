P-plater clocked driving twice the speed limit on Riverina highway

At least two P-platers are now without a licence after being caught travelling more than 30kmh over the speed limit during the June long weekend on Riverina roads.
King's Birthday long weekend traffic operation commenced on 12.01am on Friday, running until 11.59pm on Monday with double demerits in place.
Riverina Highway Patrol Traffic Inspector Darren Moulds said during the four-day blitz police conducted more 3000 random breath tests on Riverina roads, and just under 500 drug tests.
"Of the breath tests two people were detected drink-driving, with the drug tests 22 people were detected driving with drugs in their system," he said.
A total of 242 penalty infringement notices were issued to motorists - 104 for exceeding the speed limit, seven for seat belt offences and six caught driving while on mobile phones.
Inspector Moulds said among the speedsters caught offending were two "inexperienced" drivers.
"There was a P-plater detected speeding on the Snowy Valleys Highway in a 50 zone at Tumut travelling at 100 kilometres an hour," he said.
"There was also a P1 driver detected on the Gocup Road detected speeding at 131 in a 100 zone, however their speed limit is restricted to 90."
Inspector Moulds said those offences are concerning to police.
"It's a concern because P-platers are inexperienced drivers, but anyone travelling at that speed is going to pose a risk to themselves, their passengers and other road users," he said.
It is also a risk not worth taking, with the consequences a high price to pay, and that's even without anyone being harmed in the process.
"For P-platers, particularly at those speeds, they lose their licence on the spot," Inspector Moulds said.
A number of drivers were also caught with vapes, cash and illegal tobacco on Riverina roads during the operation.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, these few irresponsible drivers are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Over the weekend, two people lost their lives in separate crashes at Bateau Bay and Tomingley. While this is significantly less than the same period last year, it is still one life too many.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
