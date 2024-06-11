'It was a really good weekend': State Titles deemed a huge success

Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club president Adam Beck believes their hosting of the third round of the NSW Motocross State Titles was a huge success.
Just shy of 200 competitors ventured to Yarragundry Park over the weekend for the final round of the tri-series championship and they were welcomed by stunning weather conditions.
Beck had held concerns of the weather having an impact on the event, however he was pleased to report that everything had gone smoothly over the two days of racing.
"I think we can label it as a pretty successful event," Beck said.
"There was a lot of happy faces and there were no real major injuries which is always a bonus, all in all it was a really good weekend.
"The weather was definitely on our side after all the rain and it made the track form up really well for that level of racing.
"The track conditions were near perfect so we definitely capitalised on the weather and everything worked in our favour.
"There was also a lot of positive feedback which could lead to bigger things for the club in years to come."
Some of the best riders from across New South Wales and Victoria were competing at the titles and they went up against some of Wagga's up and coming young riders including Geordie Taylor and Cameron Shaw.
Beck was pretty impressed with how the local riders did on their home track and he noted they definitely would've learned a lot from the experience.
"They went pretty good," he said.
"The out of town riders definitely gave them something to fight for, but that level of racing is hard to compete against.
"I think a lot of the local kids they would've learnt from what they picked up from the out of town riders.
"Eliza Dennis was probably the biggest local that shined though with a fourth overall for the day.
"It definitely gave the other local kids some homework that's for sure."
The action doesn't stop for the club as they play host to the third round of the Amcross series this weekend in Tarcutta.
Beck was predicting another busy and successful weekend and he said they currently have over 300 entries for the event.
A fair few riders are making the trip from Sydney and Melbourne to compete in these events and Beck said it was great to see people travelling to Wagga to support the club.
"It is definitely very heartwarming the amount of people that support both the series and the club and they are willing to travel four hours out of Sydney and Melbourne to actually come down to Wagga, use our facilities and see what we've got to offer," he said.
