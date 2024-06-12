The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Analysis

Farrer League 2024 mid-season report card: Premiership a race in three?

MM
By Matt Malone
June 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar recruit Kieran Emery, East Wagga-Kooringal spearhead Jarrad Boumann and The Rock-Yerong Creek forward James Roberts all shape as key men for their clubs in the second half of the Farrer League season.
Marrar recruit Kieran Emery, East Wagga-Kooringal spearhead Jarrad Boumann and The Rock-Yerong Creek forward James Roberts all shape as key men for their clubs in the second half of the Farrer League season.

IT HAS been an interesting start to the Farrer League season with so much to look forward to over the second half of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.