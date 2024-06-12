Farrer League 2024 mid-season report card: Premiership a race in three?

IT HAS been an interesting start to the Farrer League season with so much to look forward to over the second half of the year.
The premiership race is open and seven clubs can still make finals so there will be a lot of meaningful home and away games over the next two months.
At the pointy end, it looks a race in three for the flag. The Rock-Yerong Creek, East Wagga-Kooringal and Marrar all have legitimate claims.
But part of the intrigue is whether Charles Sturt University, Northern Jets, Temora or even North Wagga take the next step and challenge.
The good news is we're about to find out.
Here's how we've got all nine clubs positioned at the half-way mark of the season.
Position: First (28 points, 293.27 per cent)
Pre-season prediction: Runner up
The season so far: The Magpies picked up where they left off last year, dominating the competition in the early rounds. Marrar was the only team to get close (11 points) early on before a surprise five-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal ended their undefeated start. While they are a game plus considerable percentage clear of the chasing pack, the most impressive aspect of their start to the season has been their performances despite so many injury interruptions. TRYC have had a number of key personnel missing for the most part of the season so far and still managed to get the job done in seven of their eight games. A big tick for their start to the season.
Player they can't afford to lose: Noah Budd - With no Matt Parks back just yet, Noah is the player they can least afford to lose. Their back up ruck has excellent over the first half of the year.
The run home: There's no reason why the Magpies can't go back-to-back. You could certainly make a case they are better positioned to get the job done this year than they were this time 12 months ago. Their forward line is potent, their midfield is full of weapons and their at times underrated backline continue to get the job done week in, week out. Their understanding of their own game is second to none and barring a catastrophe in the run home, they should finish minor premiers and give themselves every chance. Whoever can beat TRYC at the business end will win the flag and what remains to be seen is how much hunger and fire the Magpies have inside at season's end.
Mid-season prediction: Runner up
Position: Second (24, 174.87)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: It's been a pretty good start to the year by Marrar, working their way into second spot on the back of four straight wins. They were inconsistent early, which can happen with a new-look team and the Bombers have injected plenty of fresh faces. They've shown that their best is good enough to compete with anyone. They took it right up to the Magpies in the second half and beat the Hawks at Gumly. But the gap between their best and worst is a concern. The challenge for Marrar coach Cal Gardner will be if he can get the very best out of the players he has there because they still have a couple of key men yet to fire at full capacity. The loss of Liam James and Connor Willis is also significant.
Player they can't afford to lose: Harry Reynolds - Would be leading Marrar's best and fairest at this point having enjoyed a brilliant start at centre-half-back and with the Bombers now light on key defenders, his availability is even more important.
The run home: The Bombers will be one of the most interesting watches on the run home. Will we see more of their best, the Marrar that had control of the game after half-time against The Rock-Yerong Creek and snuck home against the Hawks, or the version that coughed up a big lead to Northern Jets and were restricted to three goals to three-quarter time against CSU? The Bombers have positioned themselves well enough to give themselves every chance to be right in the thick of the action come September. They've got enough top-end talent to go all the way but give the feeling they're yet to fully click.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Third (24, 155.82)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: The Hawks season was turned upside down in round one with new coach and star recruit Jake Barrett going down with a fractured skull in a sickening accident. That incident and his ongoing recovery probably dominated EWK's focus for the early part and it was only in the last few weeks that we begun to see what the Hawks are fully capable of. They should have beaten Marrar, if not for inaccurate kicking, and then suffered the shock loss to North Wagga, which in time has probably turned out to be a blessing in disguise. It prompted some soul searching and they responded seven days later by becoming the first team to defeat The Rock-Yerong Creek. The positive for the Hawks is that they sit third (equal second) at the halfway mark and have barely scratched the surface on what they're capable of.
Player they can't afford to lose: Dylan Morton - With Barrett already down, Morton has stepped up to take ownership of the Hawks' midfield. He's been brilliant in the opening couple of months.
The run home: The Hawks' premiership hopes certainly don't rest solely on a return from Barrett but it's also hard to forecast what their finals campaign looks like with a cloud still hanging over his head. At this stage it looks unlikely that Barrett will play again this year, and to be fair, we only managed to see a bit over three quarters of the Hawks with their coach playing. They've still got enough guns spread over the ground that they are going to take a power of stopping. Mason Dryburgh's form is ominous for opposition clubs, he appears to be just getting going. That is going to make their stacked midfield even more dangerous as the season goes on, giving their potent attack even more opportunities to kick a winning score. They've climbed from a first week finals exit to equal second in half a season. The last couple of weeks looked particularly promising so if that trajectory continues expect the Hawks to soar in the second half of the year.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
Position: Fourth (20, 127.66)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: It's been a rock solid start to the year from CSU, which is what we've come to expect from the students in recent years. They've put themselves in the box seat for another finals campaign, while also opening up the possibility of a top-three finish with five wins from their opening eight games. As it turns out, they've beaten the teams below them, but lost to the three above them. The Bushpigs have shown they've got a pretty complete line-up this season. They're very even across the ground with no gaping holes. Most importantly, they've got the job when they've had to.
Player they can't afford to lose: Nick Myers - Has quickly become CSU's Mr Fix-It. The key defender has also moved forward and played in the ruck and his versatility is a strength in a side that is now overflowing with talls.
The run home: The Bushpigs are now one of the Farrer League's most reliable commodities but are also still continuing to improve. Finals appear a lock, they've got a game and considerable percentage on fifth and sixth and can have a free crack at the sides above them and see where it gets them. CSU are another team who appear to have a good understanding of their own game and what's required for them to get the job done. The challenge for CSU is now to take it up to the top three and start converting honorable efforts into wins. That can be easier said than done however given they probably lack the out and out match-winners of the top three teams.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: Fifth (16, 103.64)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: Last year's grand finalists have been one of the more inconsistent teams of the first half of the year, but to end up in fifth spot at the halfway mark is a pass mark given the quality they lost over the off-season. It was going to be difficult to know how hard the loss of their experienced stars was going to hit them and after a 67-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek in round one, it looked bleak. A stirring come-from-behind win over Marrar in round two provided hope but unfortunately the Jets failed, albeit narrowly, their tests against top five teams after that. The Jets would be disappointed with aspects of their season to date but also optimistic that there is still much to salvage given they sit inside the top five.
Player they can't afford to lose: Charlie McCormack - He gives them X-factor and a genuine match-winning option as a key forward.
The run home: There are plenty of positives for the Jets. Lachie Jones is back and is only going to get better, while Charlie McCormack has shown he now possesses the game to win contests off his own boot. Their young talent and depth is close to the equal of any club in the competition so a combination of those things should, in theory, see the Jets play finals again. Home games against CSU and Temora in July will most likely shape their destiny, with any wins over top five sides before that a big bonus. If the Jets make finals, they're more than capable of still matching it with the best, they probably just lack a couple of strike weapons of last year.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: Sixth (16, 97.49)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: Temora made good on their promise to improve. They haven't, to date, climbed to the level they would have liked, or hoped for, but they've improved with still half a season to play. It was always going to take time for the Kangaroos but a tough draw to begin the season probably caused some early angst. They claimed the scalp of Northern Jets to momentarily move into the top five, before dropping out again right on the halfway mark. Sitting outside the top five purely on percentage, their first half of the year would be a pass but nothing more. They've got a couple of the best players in the competition, combined with some young talent and experience so the foundation is there to launch into what could be an exciting second half of the season.
Player they can't afford to lose: Will Reinhold - After injury ended his season last year before it really begun, it's been great to see him back at his best. Unlike any midfielder in the comp and is putting together a brilliant season.
The run home: The Kangaroos will need to claim a couple of scalps in the back half of the year if they are to play finals. If they can get there, they will have well and truly earned it because they take on the two teams directly above them, CSU and Northern Jets, away from home. Temora can't ask for any more from co-coach Will Reinhold, he's been one of the players of the first half of the year, but would hope to get a little bit more out of some of their experienced senior players and guys who have been there now for a few years. While finals appears a challenge, the club is well-placed for the future with the early reappointment of Zac Oliver for 2025.
Mid-season prediction: Sixth
Position: Seventh (12, 72.88)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: The Saints hierarchy would be happy with the progress shown over the first half of the season. After claiming the wooden spoon last year in a rebuilding season, North Wagga have already notched three wins to date to keep their finals dream alive. The highlight was undoubtedly a massive upset over crosstown rivals East Wagga-Kooringal, showing how far they've come while also providing a glimpse of what the future can look like.
Player they can't afford to lose: Matt McGowan - Has provided leadership, a strong focal point and great work ethic at centre-half-forward for the Saints.
The run home: Finals look to be a stretch for North Wagga but it's a credit to the improvement they've shown that it's still in the picture. The Saints have produced patches of really good footy and extending those patches into more consistent quarters and games would be the aim for Damien Papworth and his men. With the scalp of East Wagga-Kooringal already under their belt, the Saints are capable of claiming another top-five scalp before the year's out.
Mid-season prediction: Seventh
Position: Eighth (4, 45.22)
Pre-season prediction: Eighth
The season so far: Coleambally would be slightly disappointed with the results over the opening eight games. They got off the mark with a good win over Barellan but have only really been in two other games to date. The Blues added depth over the off-season and have improved, just not to the same extent of the majority of rival Farrer League clubs. Up forward has proven the biggest issue with the Blues unable to kick a winning score.
Player they can't afford to lose: Darcy Mader - The big Coleambally ruckman gives the Blues a strong contest in the middle of the ground and sets the tone with his presence.
The run home: The Blues won't finish on the bottom of the ladder but it's unlikely they'll climb any higher than eighth either. That puts them in a tricky position with Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett tasked with trying to keep motivation high and have them playing with purpose. Ideally an upset win would be great but if the Blues can be in more contests and reduce the blow-outs then that would be a solid finish to the season.
Mid-season prediction: Eighth
Position: Ninth (0, 19.96)
Pre-season prediction: Ninth
The season so far: The ins and outs over the off-season pointed to a drop for Barellan but few would have expected it to get as ugly as it has over the first eight games. Barellan's average losing margin has been 89 points, winning just two quarters of footy during the first half of the season. The positive is that those two quarters have come in their last three games, with their losing margins also beginning to shrink.
Player they can't afford to lose: Riley Irvin - The Two Blues skipper has been enormous leading the way under tough circumstances at Barellan this year.
The run home: A win would be great reward for effort but if the Two Blues can continue their improvement over the second half of the season that would be enough. A full season under the belt of their kids will have them better-placed and if they can improve their results and make it an attractive destination for recruits in 2025, that's a win.
Mid-season prediction: Ninth
