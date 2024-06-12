Farrer League 2024 mid-season report card: Premiership a race in three?

The run home: The Hawks' premiership hopes certainly don't rest solely on a return from Barrett but it's also hard to forecast what their finals campaign looks like with a cloud still hanging over his head. At this stage it looks unlikely that Barrett will play again this year, and to be fair, we only managed to see a bit over three quarters of the Hawks with their coach playing. They've still got enough guns spread over the ground that they are going to take a power of stopping. Mason Dryburgh's form is ominous for opposition clubs, he appears to be just getting going. That is going to make their stacked midfield even more dangerous as the season goes on, giving their potent attack even more opportunities to kick a winning score. They've climbed from a first week finals exit to equal second in half a season. The last couple of weeks looked particularly promising so if that trajectory continues expect the Hawks to soar in the second half of the year.